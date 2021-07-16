Patient Portal Market Key Opportunities, Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Patient Portal Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Patients Portal Market is anticipated to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024. A patient portal implies an online website that helps in maintaining all data of patients. Medical practitioners, patients, and pharmacists have access to this portal at any place and time. Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.94% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solution

Cerner Corporation

Epic System Company

McKesson Corporation

GE Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.

Medfusion

Greenway Health

CureMD

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/patient-portal-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include surge in demand owing to ease in usage, developments in technology; which benefits the key market players in advancement their offerings, positive government funding procedures, and increasing demand for electronic health record (EHR). On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including Data security and privacy concerns and high cost of deployment and implementation.

Type Outlook:

Standalone Patient Portal

Integrated Patient Portal

The “Integrated Patient Portals” segment led the Patients Portal Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to they offer a one-stop solution, and favored, cheaper, and hence high in demand.

Deployment Mode Outlook:

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

End-Use Outlook:

Providers

Players

Pharmacies

The “Providers” segment led the Patients Portal industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to governments’ initiatives to upgrade the care delivered to patients and curtail the soaring cost of healthcare among providers, increasing mandates for motivation programs for providers, and the rising necessity to improve the accessibility and affordability of healthcare facilities.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

North America accounted for the major share of the Patients Portal Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes centralized orders in the U.S., increasing number of responsible care administrations in the U.S., increasing aged populace in the U.S., and digital health procedures in Canada. North America is followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific region.

The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/