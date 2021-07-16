India Data Center Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

The India data center market size is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2022 from USD 1.0 billion in 2018, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period (2018–2022). Growth factors for the market include deeper internet penetration, increase in digital data traffic, public cloud services, and higher expected growth for IoT.

Major vendors in the market include Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell (US), NEC (Japan), Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), Johnson Controls (US), Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), and Schneider Electric (France). The major players have widely adopted growth strategies, such as tapping high growth market (hot pockets) and essential markets, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, from 2016 to 2018. They also adopted collaborations, product enhancements, and new product developments, to expand their consumer base and address the unmet needs of end users in India.

The electrical components segment to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

Indian government policies are conducive for this market’s growth. It has set up objectives in National Digital Communications Policy in 2018 (NDCP-2018) to boost Digital India initiative, which needs to be achieved by 2022.

The Indian government vows to provide universal broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen, 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats by 2020, and 10 Gbps by 2022 and ensure connectivity to all uncovered areas. To achieve this objective, the government is targeting USD 100 billion investments in the digital communications sector. Also, it is targeting expansion of IoT ecosystem to 5 billion connected devices in India and train more than one million manpower resources for building digital skill. Simultaneously, the government needs to establish a comprehensive data protection regime for digital communications that safeguards the privacy of individuals and secure digital communications infrastructure and services.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 55%, and Tier 3: 25%

Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell (US), NEC (Japan), Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), Johnson Controls (US), Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), and Schneider Electric (France)are some of the key players in the India Data center market providing physical infrastructure. Apart from these, there are many colocation services vendors in India, such as Netmagic, Ctrl S, ESDS, Prasa, and Sterling & Wilson.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the data center market in India cross segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments, such as Captive, Outsourced, Electrical, Mechanical, and Communication. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the India data center market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall data center market in India and its physical infrastructure segments. The report will help the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape to gain more insights andbetter position their businesses and make suitable plans using the go-to-market strategies. The report will also help the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

