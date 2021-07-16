According to latest research by Fact.MR, the surging applications of magnetic induction heating devices in medical sector and household for cooking in developed regions will aid the shipment in registering a decent growth during the forecast period. Market is set to experience increment $ opportunities of more than US$ 89 Mn during similar time frame.
The magnetic induction heating devices market is required to observe a heavenly development on the setting of rising prevalence of the technique for heating and cleaning applications in numerous industries, specifically, automotive industry.
Key Segments
By Application
- Furnace
- Welding
- Cooking
- Brazing
- Sealing
- Heating Treatment
- Plastic processing
- Others
By Power Type
- 0 to 5 Kwh
- 5 to 10 Kwh
- More than 10 kwh
US Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market Outlook
US is one of the largest markets for magnetic induction heating devices globally. The US magnetic induction heating devices market is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031.
Demand growth is likely to remain muted in the next couple of years, as a number of end-use industries make gradual recovery.
In addition, induction heating is especially helpful where exceptionally tedious tasks are performed and have the ability to work to heat only a small portion of a work piece where there is no need to heat entire part.
Magnetic Induction Heating Devices: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Magnetic Induction Heating Devices across the globe are:
- Schaeffer AG
- Radyne Corporation
- SKF AB
- CEIA S.P.A
- GH Induction Atmosphere
- VGK Electric
- EFD Induction
- Inventum Engineers Company Pvt. Ltd.
- Krishna Electronics
- Inductotherm Group
