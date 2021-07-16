The global demand for electricity is growing at an exponential rate owing to the rising population and flourishing consumer electronics market. Further, a spike in the use of renewable resources for the production of electricity is allowing the electricity market to prosper.

The International Energy Agency revealed that the world electricity demand increased by 3.1% in 2017 which was significantly higher than the overall energy demand across verticals. The rise in the global electricity demand alludes to the restructuring of the transmission systems to accommodate the rise in demand.

Ongoing researches in the area aim to aid in designing of disc insulators that could function effectively while transmitting larger voltages to meet consumer demands. These broader factors are influencing activity in disc insulators market.

Disc Insulators Market: Segmentation

The global disc insulators market can be segmented on the basis of material, type, and application.

By material, the global disc insulators market can be segmented into:

Glass Disc Insulator

Porcelain Disc Insulator

Polymer Disc Insulator

By type, the global disc insulator market can be segmented into:

B&S (Ball and Socket) Disc Insulator

Dead End (Conventional)

T&C (Tongue and Clevis) Disc

By application

Railway electrification

Overhead Lines

Circuit Breakers

Substation

Current and Voltage Transformer

Disc Insulators Market: Regional Outlook

The disc insulators market is estimated to grow at an exponential rate in the Asia Pacific owing to the increased investments into revamping the infrastructure for production and supply of electricity by emerging economies in the region.

Economies like China, India, and Japan are expanding their power transmission systems to serve rural areas which are further expected to propel the growth of disc insulators market in the region.

The demand for disc insulators in North America is expected to pick up the pace as multiple transmission line projects in the continent are set to start.

With increasing demand for electrification in railways in Europe, the sales of disc insulators in the region are estimated to rise at a steady rate. The flourishing industrial sector in the Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the demand for disc insulators in the region.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the keyword Market are:

Some of the leading players in the market are:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bikaner Porcelain Private Limited

Liling Special Insulator Factory

Rajeev Industries

Naresh Potteries

Mohinder Bedi & Sons

JS Group

Suraj Ceramics Industry

Adpro Pvt. Ltd.

Rashtriya Electrical and Engineering Corporation

Zhejiang Havio Electrical Co., Ltd.

