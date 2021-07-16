Global Grinding Aids Market supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Grinding Aids Market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period 2021 to 2031

The study tracks Grinding Aids Market demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Grinding Aids Market in particular 2018 to 2028

According to latest research study by Fact.MR, grinding aids market is set to witness single digit CAGR during 2021-2031 with net valuation of more than US$ 6,500 Mn by 2031. Demand for grinding aids in construction sector has observed considerable market value in past few years. Muted sale from construction sector has constrained the opportunities in early 2020.

What is Driving Demand for Grinding Aids?

Expansion of construction activities and metropolitan areas across the globe is creating numerous opportunities for manufacturers.

The utilization of grinding aid ensures the low energy consumption and also improve the strength of cement particles, is major selling point for manufacturers

Rapid urbanization, industrialization activities especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific region such as India and China is expected to boost to surge the sale.

Government investment are rising globally for infrastructure development projects in respective countries, are projected to give a positive impact on the grinding supporters business.

The expansion of construction companies for residential and commercial projects is set to account for significant sale in forecast period.

US Grinding Aids Market Outlook

US is one of the largest markets for grinding aids globally. The US market is set to follow the same historical trend during the forecast period. Demand is likely to remain muted in the next couple of years, as sales in US is impacted by the construction recovery in 2021. The US construction sector faces a challenging year, however, there is growing optimism that low mortgage rates will lead to a spurt in early 2022.

Demand for grinding aids in US and Canada will be led by construction sector. The significant improvement in mill performance by removal of coating effect has witnessed significant demand in past few years and more likely to follow the same trend during the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Cement Type

Portland cement

Hydraulic cement

Blended cement

Others

By Product Type

Amine based grinding aids Monoethanolamine Diethanolamine Triethanolamine Trisopropanolamine

Alcohol based Grinding Aids Ethylene glycol Diethylene glycol

Ether based Polycarboxylate ether



Global Grinding Aids Market: Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of grinding aids include

SIKA AG

Fosroc Inc.

Ecmas Group

Thermax Global

MYK Schomburg

CHRYSO SAS

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Shalimar Tar Products

KMCO LLC

PROQUICESA

Other prominent companies

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

