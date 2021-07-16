Revenue Of Seismic Support Vessels Market To Grow From Enhanced Defense Budget

The latest Fact.MR Report on Seismic Support Vessels Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

This aside, the report gives a clear idea on the demands and consumption of diverse products/services related to the growth dynamics of the Seismic Support Vessels market during the Forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with a detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The Seismic Support Vessels Market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

Seismic Support Vessels Market – Overview

Seismic support vessels possess an excellent competency to pinpoint the best-suited area for oil drilling and underpin the process of oil and gas evacuation in oceans and high seas. Numerous players operating in the oil and gas business have been employing these vessels to draw a large quantity of oil and meet the rising demand for fuel, which is predicted to deliver optimistic growth opportunities to seismic support vessels market.

The study provides insights into major opportunities, prevailing competitive dynamics, and key government regulations that will be crucial to the expansion of key regional markets. Quantitative estimations include their share and size in the global Seismic Support Vessels market.

Additionally, the report provide figures related with total increase in opportunities of different promising regional markets. The study also focuses on some of the major macroeconomic trends that will be crucial to the generation of new avenues in various regional markets.

Seismic Support Vessels Market – Novel Developments

Significant players operating in the seismic support vessels market include Ulstein Group ASA, Sanco Shipping AS, Salt Ship Design, Swire Pacific Offshore Operations (Pte) Ltd, Cemre Shipyard, Rederji Groen, Naval Dynamics, Damen Shipyards Group, and Tananger Offshore AS. Mergers and acquisitions, new product launch, and feature enhancements have been the primary strategy of the players to secure their position in the seismic support vessels market.

Recently, Bourbon Offshore in collaboration with Bureau Veritas and Kongsberg Maritime conducted remote testing of an application capable of remote surveying of Dynamic Systems (DP systems), which fetches valuable intelligence actively from the control systems of the ships and transmits it to the auditors through a secured cloud infrastructure. The newly developed application is expected to bring in automation to the survey process and offer continuous monitoring.

GC Rieber Shipping has negotiated the agreements for early delivery of Ernest Shackleton, an icebreaking research vessel, from British Antartic Survey. On closure of this agreement, Rieber anticipates a positive cash in-flow by employing the vessel before the expected period.

In 2018, France’ CGG delivered Geowave Voyager to SeaBird Exploration, a key seismic support vessels market player, which is equipped with 40 Km streamer and is renamed as Eagle Explorer. The companies have entered into a 160-day agreement for the operation of this vessel as source vessel.

Seismic Support Vessels Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global seismic support vessels market include,

Tananger Offshore AS

Damen Shipyards Group

Naval Dynamics

Rederij Groen

Cemre Shipyard

Swire Pacific Offshore Operations (Pte) Ltd

Salt Ship Design

Sanco Shipping AS

Ulstein Group ASA

Seismic Support Vessels Market: Regional Overview

In terms of the geographical reach of the seismic support vessels market, it can be said that economies with longer coastlines are expected to have a larger market share. South East Asia & Pacific and China are expected to remain the most attractive regions in the global seismic support vessels market. These regions register high demand for seismic support vessels, which is driven by the demand from the offshore oil & gas industry.

However, in terms of production, Europe and North America are expected to hold prominent shares in the seismic support vessels market due to the high demand of these vessels in geological survey and defense sectors. Moreover, Latin America is also estimated to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast period, owing to improvements in the logistic and marine industry in the region.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Seismic Support Vessels Market: Segmentation

The seismic support vessels market can be segmented on the basis of dimension (length) and application.

On the basis of dimension (length), the seismic support vessels market can be segmented as:

Medium (less than 40 m)

Large (\Between 40m – 70m)

Very large (Greater than 70m)

On the basis of applications, the seismic support vessels market can be segmented as:

Oil & Gas Industry

Geological Survey

Defence

