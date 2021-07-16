Blockchain Technology Influence Digital Patient Engagement Market In Upcoming Years

The latest Fact.MR Report on Digital Patient Engagement Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

This aside, the report gives a clear idea on the demands and consumption of diverse products/services related to the growth dynamics of the Digital Patient Engagement market during the Forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with a detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The Digital Patient Engagement Market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

Digital Patient Engagement Market – Introduction

Digital patient engagement has been transforming the healthcare industry by breaking through the chaotic offline and intensely competitive marketplace with utmost convenience. Personalized care and effective communication being the USP of such systems have attracted the attention of patients, who have suffered from poor access to healthcare.

As a result, the system is poised to enhance the patient experience as well as improve the interactional approach between the administration and clinical landscape, which will hold optimistic growth prospects for the digital patient engagement market in the forthcoming years.

REQUEST A FREE DEMO OF REPORT- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1273

The study provides insights into major opportunities, prevailing competitive dynamics, and key government regulations that will be crucial to the expansion of key regional markets. Quantitative estimations include their share and size in the global Digital Patient Engagement market.

Additionally, the report provide figures related with total increase in opportunities of different promising regional markets. The study also focuses on some of the major macroeconomic trends that will be crucial to the generation of new avenues in various regional markets.

Digital Patient Engagement Market – Novel Developments

Some of the significant players operating in the digital patient engagement market include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Relatient, DatStat, Lumeon Inc., Conversa Health, Clarify Health, Vivify Health, and mPulse.

In 2018, SCI Solutions acquired DatStat, a digital patient engagement market player, to converge SCI’s efficient patient scheduling, revenue cycle, and referral management software with DatStat’s secure messaging, care plans, and pre-visit preparation and enhance the experience of patients.

Recently, mPulse Software Inc. launched a mobile app with a combination of artificial intelligence, data science, and omnichannel communication competency to drive customer engagement by catering to their needs as well as providing insights to the clinic admin.

In July 2018, Clarify Health entered into a productive partnership with the Texas Hospital Association (THA) to aid the hospitals to function efficiently and provide care enhanced care. With the CMS developed by Clarify Health, the healthcare professionals will receive artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to access valuable insights.

In October 2018, Formativ Health collaborated with Conversa for offering better healthcare to patients through automated conversations using AI. With Conversa, Formativ Health can now provide round-the-clock care. In the case of escalations, the excellent competency of Conversa intervenes and ensures that the patient is offered the care he needs.

What insights does the Digital Patient Engagement Market report provide to the readers?

Market segmentation on the basis of product type, application and region.

In-depth assessment of growth forecast, third-party sources, along with analysis of various growth indicators, and challenges.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each market player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Digital Patient Engagement in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global market.

REQUEST A FREE SUMMARY OF THE REPORT – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1273

Reasons To Purchase This Market Report:

–Better extension of trade and auction activities respecting businesses through the delivery of prospective data for the clients.

–Complete understanding of the global market.

–Identification of potential suppliers as well as partnerships in the report.

–The global Digital Patient Engagement market research report studies the latest global trends, up-to-date and thorough competitive analysis, along with various other key features of the worldwide market.

–The potential future partners, suppliers or affiliates have also skillfully been trained in the report.

To conclude, the Digital Patient Engagement Market report will provide the clients with a high-yielding market analysis assisting them to understand the market status and come up with new market avenues to capture hold of the market share.

Global Digital Patient Engagement Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global digital patient engagement market include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture, DatStat, Relatient, Lumeon Inc., Clarify Health, Conversa Health, mPulse, Vivify Health, etc.

In April 2018, SCI Solutions (SCI), a patient access and care coordination software company, acquired DataStat, a provider of patient engagement and digital health tools. Through this acquisition, SCI solutions has extended its electronic health record application by integrating it with DataStat’s patient engagement platform, which will enable effective communication between patient and healthcare providers.

USP OF REPORT : DON’T PAY UNTIL YOU ARE SATISFIED – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1273

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1273

Global Digital Patient Engagement Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the digital patient engagement market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The market in North America is expected to witness high growth due to the presence of prominent players in the U.S.

The demand for digital patient engagement in Europe is increasing and is expected to contribute to the market growth. A primary growth factor is the introduction of advanced digital patient engagement tools by the players operating in the market. Latin America and MEA are projected to contribute significant share in the global market over the forecast period.

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

Recent Market Research Articles By Fact.MR :-

Pros and Cons of Electronic Health Records : https://www.factmr.com/article/5/pros-and-cons-of-electronic-health-records

Five Emerging Battery Technologies for Electric Vehicles https://www.factmr.com/article/7/five-emerging-battery-technologies-for-electric-vehicles

6 Tech Innovations that Can Change Lives for the Better https://www.factmr.com/article/8/6-tech-innovations-that-can-change-lives-for-the-better

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail : sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates