Stearic Acid Market Demand, Value Chain Analysis and Key Buying Criteria, 2022

The global Stearic Acid Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Stearic Acid Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increasing application of stearic acid in personal care products. Stearic acid is a saturated fatty acid that is derived from animal and vegetable fats and oils. It is used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, personal care products (soaps, detergents, shaving creams, shampoo, etc.), candle making and lubricants.

Key Players:

The Chemical Company

VVF LLC

Cayman Chemical

S. Chemicals LLC

Deeno Group

Parchem

Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn, Bhd

Kao Chemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

BASF

AkzoNobel

Wilmar International

Growth Drivers:

Esters of stearic acid are used in the production of a lustrous effect in soaps, shampoos and other personal care products. Stearic acid offers versatility, thickening, stability, binding and improved shelf life, which makes them ideal to be used in personal care products. It also offers surfactant and cleansing properties that help in oil & dirt removal, making it an indispensable raw material for detergent and soaps production.

In the recent years, the demand for stearic acid has witnessed progressive rise and this trend is predicted to continue in the forecast period as well. The major reason for this trend is the varied range of application products that encompass the use of stearic acid. The application products that include stearic acid mainly comprise hardener for candies, production of plasticizer alcohols, cleaners, detergents, lubricants, etc. The increasing demand for these products from industries like plastics, automotive, paints & coatings, and oil & gas is expected to stimulate the demand for stearic acid, thereby affecting stearic acid industry growth.

Increasing application scope in niche sectors like dietary supplements, metal processing, candle making and pharmaceutical industry is predicted to influence stearic acid market positively in the years to come. The growing consumer awareness for the use of dietary supplements for healthy and hygienic lifestyle will drive the market in the coming years.

Government regulations for Nutritional Labelling and Education Act (NLEA), 2018 concerning the use of saturated fatty acids in food additives is expected to fuel the market impressively. Moreover, increasing organic chemicals application in personal care products will further accompany stearic acid industry growth.

Inconsistent supply of raw material for vegetable oil, petrochemical and toxics of products may adversely impact stearic acid market and opposing influence may further impact pricing trend and challenge the existing market players. Excess consumption of concentrated product may cause health issues like skin disease, liver toxicity, and cancer, which may again hamper the demand of stearic acid. However, growing investments for improvement of pure bio-based product may open growth opportunities for the market players in future.

Product Outlook:

Soaps & Detergents

Intermediates

Personal Care

Rubber Processing

Textile

Lubricants

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, stearic acid market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to speedy industrialization, growth for the need of lubricants, rubber and metal processing, North America and Europe are predicted to hold larger market share of stearic acid in near future.

