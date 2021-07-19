Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market size are anticipated to reach USD 773.1 million by 2025. A brain tumor could be defined as an uncontrolled and abnormal proliferation of cells in the brain. The factors that propel the growth of the brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics industry include increasing requirement of treatment for symptoms related to brain metastasis, advancement in R&D technologies, increased occurrence of cancer that spread to the brain, discoveries in novel drug transfer to brain tumor cells, increasing the competence of diagnosis, increasing awareness among population.

On the other hand, there are factors that could hamper the growth of the market including side effects associated with the chemotherapy and high cost of treatment. Brain tumor diagnosis & therapeutics market are anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Request a Sample Copy of Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/brain-tumor-diagnosis-therapeutics-market/request-sample

Brain Tumor Diagnosis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

MRI

CT Scan

Tissue Sampling

PET-CT Scan

Cerebral Arteriogram

Lumbar Puncture

Molecular Testing

EEG

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market comprise Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech U.S.A, AstraZeneca plc, Hoffmann- La Roche, Pfizer, Inc., Antisense Pharma, Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Macleods Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, and Mankind Pharma. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/brain-tumor-diagnosis-therapeutics-market

North America accounted for the major market share of the brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include established healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing consciousness regarding progressive technologies amongst the population in this region. Furthermore, increasing consumer disposable income supported by healthcare reimbursement and insurance policies in the U.S. is anticipated to spur development. North America is followed by the European region owing to growing government initiatives and increasing brain tumor cases.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com