UV Tapes Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

The global UV Tapes Market is expected to value at USD 677.2 million by 2025. The UV tapes industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand for UV tapes from electronics and semiconductor industries. UV tapes are a type of pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes that possess properties such as strong adhesion and higher durability. Typical application of the UV tapes include wafer dicing, back grinding, PCB grinding, and glass dicing applications.

Rapid growth of consumer electronics and semiconductor industries, particularly in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to boost the market growth of UV tapes over the next seven years. Globally, the UV (Ultraviolet) tapes market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the industry.

Growing popularity of polyolefin (PO) UV tapes owing to the superior properties such as strong adhesion, higher durability and higher performance in adverse atmospheric conditions are expected to drive market demand in the upcoming years. Increasing adoption of polyolefin UV tapes for wafer dicing application in semiconductor industry is predicted to fuel the market growth of UV tapes over the next seven years.

Furthermore, massive investment for research & development in semiconductor industry and increase in the number of manufacturing activities in the BRICS economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are predicted to expand market reach in the near future. Strong economic growth in the emerging economies across Asia Pacific region coupled with rising spending in current fiscal budgets are propelling market growth, in the recent years.

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters: Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Polyolefin (PO) UV Tapes

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) UV Tapes

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) UV Tapes

Other UV Tapes

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters: Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Wafer Dicing

Back Grinding

Others

The key players in the UV tapes industry are Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Co., Mitsui Co., Lintec Co., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Denka Company Ltd., Pantech Tape Co., Ltd., Ultron Systems, Inc., NEPTCO, Inc., Nippon Pulse Motor Co., Loadpoint Ltd., AI Technology, Inc., and Minitron Electronic GmbH.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters: Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

