China Account For The Major Contributor In Wood To Metal Glue Market Sales

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, wood to metal glue market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. In short term, the demand is expected to increase at a steady pace and in the long run sales of this glue is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR.

As the furniture industry is on the rise and newer designs of furniture being consistently introduced in the market, the sales of these glues will see a rise during the forecast period.

What factors will influence the demand for wood to metal glue?

It is not an easy task to glue wood to metal, they both have different properties and density because that wood can expand or shrink more than metal depending on the environment.

But as the demand for this process is growing across the globe, new glues which can do these jobs are getting introduced and the sales of these glues are increasing.

The furniture industry is growing at a tremendous pace and with that new advanced furniture is introduced to consumers on daily basis and with that, the need to glue wood to metal has increased in the industry. With the demand for furniture projected to rise in the future, this will impact the sales of these glues as well.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Solvent Borne Glue

Water-Borne Glue

Hot-Melt Borne Glue

Others

By End-Use

Furniture Industry

Construction Industry

Art & Craft Industry

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel Manufacturers website Third Party Website

Offline Channel Department Store Specialty Store Super Markets Others



Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of wood to metal glue include

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of wood to metal glue include

BASF SE

3M Company

Arkema Group

Evonik Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

Chang Chun Plastic Company Ltd

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Cukdo Chemical

Huntsman Corporation

DIC corporations

Manufacturers are spending to improve the glue, to make it last longer and to make the hold between wood and metal even stronger. They are spending to make these glues with more tensile strength, and water resistance, and working on the development of glue which will hold its adhesiveness in extreme temperature as well.

