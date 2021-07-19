Particle Counters Market worth $554 Million by 2025 – Cleanroom Monitoring Held the Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Particle Counters Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are the key factors driving the growth of the particle counter market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China).

According to the new market research report “Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to grow from an estimated USD 346 million 2020 to USD 554 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunities: Growth opportunities in emerging countries;

Many developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, Taiwan, and South Korea, offer high-growth opportunities for major market players in the particle counters market owing to presence of less-stringent regulatory policies, low labor costs, and high growth in their respective life sciences, food, and other industries. Although the adoption of advanced technologies is low in developing countries, their huge population base and increasing research activities, especially in India and China, are expected to offer a sustainable market for these instruments. Furthermore, with the increasing number of greenfield projects and rising capital expenditure on infrastructure development, these countries are offering potential growth avenues for market players

Geographically; North America accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, followed by Europe. In the US, significant public-private funding and investments to support air pollution monitoring-based researches, faster adoption of technologically advanced particle counters among end users, and strong trend of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research are some of the key factors driving the market for particle counters. Moreover, growing stringent guidelines for pharmaceutical and food products; increasing demand for particle counters in applied markets such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, water & environmental monitoring testing; increasing public awareness to enforce strict air pollution monitoring and control regulations, and continuous government expenditure on air pollution monitoring and control are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the market in Canada during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market in 2019. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing monitoring of cleanrooms for the semiconductor, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries; low cost of remote particle counters; and rising awareness of indoor quality monitoring.

Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters applications market in 2019

The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by application, in 2019. Technological advancements in industries such as pharmaceutical, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the particle counters market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.