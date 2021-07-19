Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Increasing Awareness about the Advancements

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

[158 Pages Report] The process and preparative chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 6.27 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The major driving factors for Preparative Chromatography Market include increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products, high demand for omega-3 fatty acids, and rising awareness about advancements in process and preparative chromatography. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil provide opportunity for the players operating in the process and preparative market. However, high cost of instrument and availability alternative techniques for purification and separation of pharmaceutical products are the major restraining factors for this market.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151748164

The process chromatography segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Based on type, the process and preparative chromatography market has been segmented into two segments, namely, process chromatography and preparative chromatography. Each segment has been further divided based on products and service. During the forecast period, the process chromatography segment is estimated to register the higher growth rate in the overall process and preparative chromatography market.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment dominated the Preparative Chromatography Market in 2018.

Based on end user, the Preparative Chromatography Market has been segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries; food and nutraceutical industries; and academic research laboratories. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151748164

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the process chromatography market is segmented into four major regional segments—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The process and preparative chromatography market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing demand for process and preparative chromatography procedures in life sciences, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors and the geographic expansion of major chromatography players in this market.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst

Key Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Preparative Chromatography Market are GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Novasep Holding S.A.S (France), Waters Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)