U.S. Automotive Coolant Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2024

The U.S. Automotive Coolant Market was appreciated at US$ 611.8 million in the year 2015 and is expected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2024. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. Growing automotive aftermarket and increasing alertness of the end users regarding the maintenance of the automobile and the efficiency of the engine, are amongst the pivotal issues for the progress of the business.

Growing demand for the fuel effective cars is expected to be a vital cause for the progress of the market. The coolants are better known as antifreeze mediators. They deliver possessions such as non-toxic, chemically inactive, anti-eroding, low-slung viscidness and greater thermal capability; that mark it appropriate for a number of Heating, Ventilation, and Air-conditioning [HVAC] uses.

The Automotive Coolant on the source of Type of End Use could span Two Wheelers, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles. The financial regaining in the U.S.A. post the stagnation of 2009 has prompted trade & financial actions in the area to foster the better demand for commercial transport.

The growth of the online retail segment [E-commerce] and the following demand for dependable cargo & properties transference are the most important features motivating the progress of the subdivision. Commercial vehicles are expected to raise by more than a CAGR of 8.6% above the prediction period and inhabit the market stake of nearby 54% by the completion of the prediction period.

The sales of the passenger car have likewise augmented in the latest years. The market is comparatively established. It offers restricted opportunity for the development. The subdivision of two-wheelers, likewise presents a slighter sector for the automotive coolants, because the pauses for oil drain in such type of automobiles are lesser as compared to that of four-wheelers.

Some of the important companies, operating in the field are Sinclair Oil Corporation, Lukoil, Ashland Corporation, Kost USA, Sinopec, ExxonMobil Corporation, Petronas, British Petroleum PLC., Motul, Total S.A, Chevron Philips Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell.

U.S. Automotive Coolant Product Outlook (Volume, Million Gallons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

U.S. Automotive Coolant Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Gallons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Inorganic Acid Technology (IAT)

Organic Acid Technology (OAT)

Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT)

U.S. Automotive Coolant Distribution Outlook (Volume, Million Gallons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Automotive Aftermarket

