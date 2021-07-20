U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate (LSS) Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2024

Posted on 2021-07-20 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

San Jose, California , USA, July 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate (LSS) Market is expected to value at USD 657.9 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) as an adhesive in pulp and paper, and cement industry. Application of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) include for production of elastomers as a reinforcing filler and an adhesive in pulp and paper industry. These factors are expected to drive the growth of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the U.S. liquid sodium silicate market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the U.S. market.

Moreover, use of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) as adhesive or bonding agent in paper & paperboards industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of U.S. liquid sodium silicate industry over the next seven years. Liquid sodium silicate is dominating the entire sodium silicate sector with largest market share of the total production. Higher production capacity, rising number of supply & demand cycles and increasing import & export activities in the region are expected to foster the growth of U.S. liquid sodium silicate (LSS) market over the next seven years.

Request a Sample Copy of U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate (LSS) Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/us-liquid-sodium-silicate-lss-market/request-sample

Moreover, easy availability of raw materials due to its natural abundance serves as a critical factor for sustained market growth. However, factors such as stringent the rules and regulations by local governments all across the globe owing to generation of chemical waste is predicted to negatively influence marker progress. Increasing adoption of liquid sodium silicate and its derivatives in various industry applications such as production of cements, ceramics, welding rods, agriculture, mining and water treatment are projected to stimulate industry growth over the next seven years.

U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • LSS A
  • LSS B
  • LSS C

U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Detergents
  • Catalysts
  • Pulp & paper
  • Elastomers
  • Food & healthcare
  • Others

The key players in the U.S. liquid sodium silicate industry are PQ Co., OxyChem Co., PPG Industries, Inc., and W.R. Grace & Company.

Access U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate (LSS) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/us-liquid-sodium-silicate-lss-market

U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • U.S.
  • Texas
  • Mississippi
  • Louisiana
  • Arkansas
  • Illinois
  • Georgia

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution