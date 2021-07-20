U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate (LSS) Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate (LSS) Market is expected to value at USD 657.9 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) as an adhesive in pulp and paper, and cement industry. Application of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) include for production of elastomers as a reinforcing filler and an adhesive in pulp and paper industry. These factors are expected to drive the growth of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the U.S. liquid sodium silicate market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the U.S. market.

Moreover, use of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) as adhesive or bonding agent in paper & paperboards industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of U.S. liquid sodium silicate industry over the next seven years. Liquid sodium silicate is dominating the entire sodium silicate sector with largest market share of the total production. Higher production capacity, rising number of supply & demand cycles and increasing import & export activities in the region are expected to foster the growth of U.S. liquid sodium silicate (LSS) market over the next seven years.

Moreover, easy availability of raw materials due to its natural abundance serves as a critical factor for sustained market growth. However, factors such as stringent the rules and regulations by local governments all across the globe owing to generation of chemical waste is predicted to negatively influence marker progress. Increasing adoption of liquid sodium silicate and its derivatives in various industry applications such as production of cements, ceramics, welding rods, agriculture, mining and water treatment are projected to stimulate industry growth over the next seven years.

U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

LSS A

LSS B

LSS C

U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Detergents

Catalysts

Pulp & paper

Elastomers

Food & healthcare

Others

The key players in the U.S. liquid sodium silicate industry are PQ Co., OxyChem Co., PPG Industries, Inc., and W.R. Grace & Company.

U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

U.S.

Texas

Mississippi

Louisiana

Arkansas

Illinois

Georgia

