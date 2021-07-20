Underwater Concrete Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Underwater Concrete Market is estimated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the progress of improved cement mixtures and increasing efficiency in production processes. Underwater concrete is used below the water line for constructing water industry structures, bridge piers in rivers, deep shafts in unstable rounds, metro systems, etc. They require extended working time since the working conditions are often complex. Concrete when used in water, encourages itself to deteriorate uniformity.

Underwater concrete industry is witnessing growth owing to the factors like increasing need for repairing and maintaining the prevalent underground constructions. Different kinds of admixtures are used for repairing and strengthening durability of structures underwater. Moreover, growing construction of tunnels and dams in emerging economies contribute significantly to underwater concrete market. Growing demand of marine installations like port, harbor and underground shafts installations is also driving the industry.

However, highly priced underwater concrete is obstructing the market growth of underwater concrete. Nevertheless, introduction of anti-washout concrete to be used underwater and superplasticizers is a trend witnessed by underwater concrete industry. Underwater concrete market is categorized on the basis of raw materials, laying technique, application, and geography. On the basis of raw materials, the market is divided into cement, admixtures, aggregates, and others. “Aggregates” segment is expected to lead underwater concrete industry due to superior bonding property of the material.

Based on laying technique, underwater concrete market is divided into pumping technique, tremie method, hydro valve method, and others. Pumping technique is expected to lead the market of underwater concrete owing to its speedy performance and high efficiency. In terms of application, underwater concrete industry is bifurcated into marine constructions, underwater repair, hydro projects, and others. Owing to the increase in demand for concrete in hydro projects, the segment is expected to dominate the market of underwater concrete.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hydropower

Marine

Shore protection

Underwater repairs

Tunnels

Swimming pools

Others

The prominent players in underwater concrete industry are Sika, Rockbond, Cemex, HeidelbergCement Group, Nautilus Dive Company, M CON Products Inc., Dyckerhoff Basal, TITAN Group, J.F. Brennan Company, CONMIX Ltd, Wieser Concrete Products Inc., and Italicementi S.p.A.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

