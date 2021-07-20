Construction Equipment Market Trends and Investment Feasibility Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, July 20 july 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Construction Equipment Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The global construction equipment market is anticipated to attain USD 173.0 billion, by the end of 2027, and is anticipated to grow at compound annual growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, according to the new report by Million Insights. Growing construction activities, technological automation, and development with importance on safety measures is projected to spur market growth. Key manufacturers focus on new product development for market growth. For example, Hitachi Construction Machinery has introduced a battery-powered excavator to eliminate fuel consumption.

Construction industry is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the next few years. Rising public-private partnerships and growing industrial, residential construction are anticipated to bolster market growth. Contractors, builders prefer to rent service instead of buying equipment. Thus, various companies offer rental services to consumers. However, in large scale construction projects machinery purchase proves to be more beneficial.

In 2019, the earthmoving machinery type segment dominated the construction equipment market with the highest share of over 64.0% in the overall market. China leads the earthmoving machineries market. Government is implementing tax cuts have boosted infrastructural activities. However, the COVID-19 outbreak expected to restrain the market growth due to slowdown manufacturing, and production activities.

The North America market is estimated to expand at a significant rate in the forecast period. Moreover, supportive government initiative in transportation infrastructure in the U.S. is contributing to market growth. According to the Road & Transportation Builder Association of America (ARTBA) construction of highways, bridges, and parking lots activity is predicted to reach USD 72.0 billion in 2020.

Top Key Players of Construction Equipment Market:

Hitachi Construction, Komatsu, Volvo construction equipment, Caterpillar Inc.

