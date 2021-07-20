Electronic Skin Market Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Felton, California , USA, July 20 july 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electronic Skin Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The global electronic skin market size is estimated to touch USD 19.6 billion, by the end of 2027, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing aging population along technological development in healthcare is mainly boosting market growth. Additionally, in the e-textile field, researchers use 3D printing for harvest & storing electricity. In addition, the companies have increased their expenditure on R&D development, which is projected to foster market growth.

For example, Xenoma has developed an e-skin that can monitor health & fitness using printed circuit fabric. Several researchers in the medical are focusing on e-skin application using biomedical and robotic systems. The soft sensors are placed on the skin and the data collected is then integrated with the machine learning process for monitoring tract treatment. In addition, the sensors also track biological parameters like motion, cardiac rhythm, temperature, and breathing.

Several players in the industry offer soft biosensor systems that help to measure medical data continuously. The e-skins are effective than normal check-ups, that can monitor electric pulse easily. The growing emphasis on self-monitoring and rising diabetes patients are also contributing to market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the total diabetic patient number is projected to increase by up to 700 million by 2045.

Top Key Players of Electronic Skin Market:

ViVaLNK, GENTAG Inc., Bloomlife, MC10, Xenoma, and DIALOG Semiconductors.

