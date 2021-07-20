Rapidly Growing E-commerce Industry Helps To Grow Playground Sets And Equipment Market At Significant Growth Rate

Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Introduction

Playgrounds are an essential part of a child’s formative years. Nowadays, playgrounds have educational and theme-based equipment that help to develop a child’s mental and physical fitness. There are various types of playground sets and equipment, such as playground climbers, see-saws, spring riders, swings, slides, merry-go-rounds, free spinners and other equipment.

Moreover, playground sets and equipment are made of different materials such as wood, plastic/HDPE, metal/steel and other materials.

With technological advancements in the current times, playground sets and equipment are safe as they are made of sturdy materials. In addition, playground sets and equipment are mostly installed in schools, commercial places and amusement parks. Playground sets and equipment are available in various sizes and designs.

Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor for the global playground sets and equipment market are the rising number of schools across the globe. A significant rise in the private and public gardens will fuel the global playground sets and equipment market growth over the forecast period.

The macroeconomic factors such as growing urbanization, per capita income and developing countries such as China, India and Indonesia will lead the global playground sets and equipment market towards high growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancement in playground sets and equipment will help to grow the global playground sets and equipment market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rapidly growing e-commerce industry is one of key factor that helps to grow the global playground sets and equipment market at a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to make ease of product delivery to the customers. Stringent regulations and standards to manufacture the playground sets and equipment products will hinder the global playground sets and equipment market to grow over the forecast period.

Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global playground sets and equipment market can be segmented by component type, application type, sales channel type and region.

Based on the component type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows:

Slides

Swing Sets

See-Saws

Merry-Go-Rounds

Playground Climbers

Spring Riders

Tubes

Free spinners

Infant & Toddlers

Challengers

Other Components

Based on the application type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows

Schools

Churches

Parks & Recreations

Daycare

Landscape Architects

Others

Based on the sales channel type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows

Third-party Online Channel

Direct-to-customer Online Channel

Franchised outlets

Independent Outlets

Modern Trades

Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The global playground sets and equipment market is classified into seven regions: North America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Among the above-mentioned regions,

North America accounts for high market share in the global playground sets and equipment market due to the increasing number of play schools along with the commercial playgrounds across the region. Europe is anticipated to see a significant growth in the global playground sets and equipment market, owing to the high demand of playground sets and equipment in schools and outdoor play institutions.

Moreover, significantly growing e-commerce retailer footprints along with the rapidly growing population across the APEJ will enhance the global playground sets and equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players of the global playground sets and equipment market are Kidstuff Playsystems, BigToys, American Parks Company, APCPLAY, BCI Burke Company, LLC, Detailed Play Pro, Miracle Recreation Equipment Company, Grounds For Play, KOMPAN A/S and Superior International Industries among other key playground sets and equipment market players.

The key players of global playground sets and equipment market are focusing on expanding their sales channel to increase the overall playground sets and equipment during the forecast period.

