Indoor Games Contributing To Growth & Demand Of Shuffleboard Equipment Market

Alike various other games, shuffleboard has successfully rebounded and created its own space across the globe. The game is played indoors as well as outdoors pertaining to individual’s preference. In recent years, shuffleboard has gained special attention across North America and Europe, owing to increase in installation of shuffleboard tables at recreational space, predominantly in bars and clubs.

The installation has translated to increased customer footfall at such clubs and bars, thus resulting into a snowball effect among other bars and clubs.

This in turn is anticipated to escalate the sales of shuffleboard equipment during the forecast period. Moreover, owing to rising preference of recreational players coupled with increase in avid shuffleboarders, the shuffleboard equipment is anticipated to cover more retail shelf space in near future.The ease of playing shuffleboard further promotes the participation ranging from millennial to boomers and at times silent demographics as well.

The penetration of this game in potential regions like APEJ lead by India, China, and Australia etc. is further projected to boost the sales of shuffleboard equipment in near future.

The global shuffleboard equipment market incubates a large number of local and regional manufacturers together with a handful of players with global reach. Moreover, the prominent players in the market are focusing on continuous innovations in the existing product offering twinned with introduction of advanced products.

Shuffleboard Equipment Market Dynamics

Shuffleboard is an experience which increases the level of joy and happiness among teammates, family, and other players. While playing shuffleboard mental stress get reduced and also boost the immune system.

Due to several associated health-related benefits, shuffleboard is becoming popular among people, particularly among youngsters and old, this is a contributing factor in the growth of the shuffleboard equipment market.

Unlike surfboarding which can be done either by oceans or surf parks, shuffleboard can be played over cruise ships and retirement homes. Effortless accessibility is increasing its popularity thereby ultimately creating a positive impact on the shuffleboard equipment market.

Shuffleboard equipment is particularly in demand as many Hollywood movies and TV shows portray shuffleboard as a recreational activity that attracts young and old people to opt for shuffleboard, and indoor games marketing is contributing to the growth of the shuffleboard equipment market as a large number of people are opting for shuffleboard and purchasing shuffleboard equipment in bulk.

Shuffleboard Equipment- Restraints

Shuffleboard and Shuffleboard equipment requires financial and spatial investment, due to its anticipated additional cost such as maintenance cost, Deck court, and indoor shuffleboard needs ample space for playing range varies from 10 to 52 feet long, thereby hampering the adoption of shuffleboard equipment.

Shuffleboard is a costly affair. People have to shell out a hefty amount of money for purchasing shuffleboard equipment. These particular factors are restraining people from opting shuffleboard, which is naturally hindering the growth of the global shuffleboard equipment market.

Shuffleboard Equipment Market Segmentation

Shuffleboard equipment market segmentation on the basis of product type as:

Table

Discs or Plucks

Sticks or Cues

Scoring Unit

Shuffleboard equipment market segmentation on the basis of the sales channel as:

Specialty Store

Sports Variety Store

Franchise Store

Direct to Customer

Third Party Online Channel

Shuffleboard equipment market segmentation on the basis of regions as:

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

Shuffleboard Equipment Market Regional Overview

North America is expected to represent the largest market for shuffleboard equipment, and the region is simultaneously attaining a significant share in the market, and it has been noticed that the Asia Pacific is also displaying a considerable growth in the market.

North America and APAC are the largest manufacturers of shuffleboard equipment in the global market. Concerning consuming capacity, Europe leads across globe followed by North America.

Shuffleboard Equipment Market Key Players

Some of the prominent players in shuffleboard equipment market across the globe are as mentioned below:

Playcraft Woodbridge

Hudson Shuffleboards

GoSports Shuffleboard

Snap-Back Tavern

Barrington

DOM

HATHAWAY

Holland Bar Stool Co.

Sunglow

Tiburon

Triple Crown

