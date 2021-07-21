New fine art gallery, Gallery CERO, opens at Wekiva Island

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Looking out on the beautiful Wekiva River while visiting Central Florida’s Wekiva Island might make you feel like you’re looking at a work of art. Now, visitors to the riverside oasis will have the opportunity to do just that with the opening of a new gallery space.

Gallery CERO at Wekiva Island is now open. The new art venue is located on the upper floor of Wekiva Island’s Tooting Otter Craft Beer & Wine Bar at 1014 Miami Springs Road in Longwood.

“I am a passionate supporter of the arts, and that’s a core pillar of what we do at Wekiva Island,” owner Bill Weinaug said. “This gallery has always been part of the long-term vision for the property. I’m incredibly proud to see it come to life, and I look forward to seeing the creativity and inspiration that will come from this place.”

The new space features a gorgeous modern gallery, a library and a sweeping balcony overlooking the Wekiva River. Weinaug said they intend to use Gallery CERO to host exhibitions, educational programs, special events, art classes and more. It will also serve as a high-end meeting location for executive board meetings and private events.

Wekiva Island has a long history of supporting the arts. The venue plays host to a monthly Wine & Paint class and is the longtime sponsor of the Wekiva Paint Out, a week-long celebration of plein air painting held in the early spring. During the pandemic, Weinaug’s daughter, Ashley, suggested they develop a platform for artists from around the globe to paint their emotions from their personal boundaries – and so The Great American Paint In was born. Gallery CERO now showcases these historic works of art and stories of the pandemic in the exhibit.

Works are also available for viewing and sale online at the gallery’s website, gallerycero.com.

Gallery CERO is named for Wekiva’s Island mission of sustainability. C.E.R.O.â stands for Conservation, Efficiency, Renewables and Offset. For more information about Wekiva Island, visit wekivaisland.com.

About Gallery CERO

Gallery CERO is a unique art gallery space located north of Orlando, Fla., overlooking the Wekiva River. Owned by Bill and Mary Weinaug, the space serves to represent artists and showcase natural works from around the world. It also hosts art classes, special events, exhibitions, projects, educational programs and more. Gallery CERO is located at Wekiva Island, a riverside oasis dedicated to sustainability, education and art. The gallery takes its name from Wekiva Island’s vow to go carbon neutral by 2030 by focusing on Conservation, Efficiency, Renewables and Offset. It aims to show patrons unique and beautiful works just as Wekiva Island showcases the unique and natural beauty of the Wekiva River. For more information about Gallery CERO, visit gallerycero.com.

About Wekiva Island

Located on the beautiful Wekiva River, Wekiva Island offers visitors the chance to experience the real Florida. The natural attraction features more than 2,000 square feet of entertainment along the riverfront, including activities from canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding to volleyball and corn hole. Wekiva Island hosts regular monthly events. The Tooting Otter bar offers a selection of craft beer and wine, and Without a Paddle Café serves up a full menu, including for special events. Guests can also purchase gifts or souvenirs at the General Store. Meeting space, events space and private cabana rentals are available. Sustainability and a passion for the environment is at the heart of Wekiva Island’s mission. Wekiva Island is located at 1014 Miami Springs Drive in Longwood, Florida. For more information, visit wekivaisland.com or call 407-862-1500.