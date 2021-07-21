ISIEINDIA Launched Centre of Excellence

Noida, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — ISIEINDIA on Thursday, 1st July said it has launched Centre of Excellence for E-Mobility Research and Skill Development in the Indian market by the chairman of AICTE, Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe in association with MG Motors and ANSYS in presence of Hero Electric, SMEV, ASDC and Vice-Chancellor from top University in India.

ISIEINDIA is aiming to establish 100+ COEs at every Universities and Institutes of India by 2025.

The Centre of Excellence for EVs will create an ecosystem for a Sustainable Mobility Solution. It’s a unique facility by ISIEINDIA in association with Industry, Academia for Research, Innovation, Skill Development and Incubation.

Electric Vehicle is one of the trending fields to be chosen as a career option by upcoming engineers. The EV industry requires skilled EV engineers which will be able to work on trending technologies. Centre of Excellence is a better opportunity for the EV Engineers to innovate new technologies in the Indian market to cope-up with the EV industry needs.

About Centre of Excellence

COE consists of three lab EV/HEV Powertrain Research Lab, Battery Prototyping & Testing Lab, Charging Infrastructure Lab through which students can perform various research on Electric Vehicle Powertrain, Battery Design, Motor Design, Battery Pack Cooling, Battery Pack Thermal Management, Charging Infra etc.

Why Centre of Excellence?

As a National E-Mobility Mission 2020, there is faster adaption and manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India. This is a green initiative of Gov. of India to contribute towards reducing pollution & technology development in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles. It also aims to achieve national energy security, mitigation of the adverse impact of vehicles on the environment and growth of domestic manufacturing capabilities. Now, if we consider the future needs of EV/HEV Vehicles, students and researchers must have a visible approach towards E-mobility and innovations. Students should be trained and must have knowledge of industry requirements. With the government promoting electric vehicles, the automobile industry will be in need of skilled manpower in this sector. The research parameters for E-Mobility viz. Battery, Motor, Power Electronics, Chargers and Simulation. We believe that the research is more successful when its results are directly proportional to end-users. Through this Centre of Excellence, we are intending you to understand challenges in various areas of E-Mobility and Work upon the solutions. Thus Centre of Excellence in EV/HEV will provide the interface to work on a different aspects of EV/HEV. This will provide more visibility to learning and approach towards the research activities.

Objectives of Centre of Excellence

To Create an Ecosystem for Research, Innovation, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship for Green Mobility.

Research & Development on Electric & Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

To provide a thorough practical oriented learning experience.

To Create Interest of Engineering students and Professionals toward New and Renewable Energy Project.

To create a strong association of expertise with a variety of experiences to exchange knowledge and ideas..

To Implement NEP (National Education policy) and filling the gap between Industry and Academia

Benefits of Centre of Excellence

Provision to Quality Education with Industry Oriented Skills

Association with Wide Network of Industry Experts

Project based Learning for Electric Vehicle Engineering

Consistency in Research , Innovation and Industry Oriented Skills for Sustainable Mobility

Association with Various Angel Investors , Venture Capitalist to create many young entrepreneurs for Atam Nirbhar Bharat

"Mr Vinod Gupta, President of ISIEINDIA said Center of Execellence will help lots to student to make their career in EV Sector not only for the student but also for the University because by this they can exchange tfheir idea with the EV industry"

