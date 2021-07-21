Advertising Revenue Platform Burt Intelligence Acquires AI Company Inventale

Samara, Russia, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Burt Intelligence, a Software-as-a-Service platform empowering decision makers to analyze and share their advertising data and provide revenue forecasting insights for publishers and brands, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Inventale’s Forecasting Management System (IFMS), an artificial intelligence company offering industry-leading ad inventory forecasting analytics, data-driven yield optimization tools, and ad campaign optimization. Burt Intelligence, with Inventale’s Forecasting Management System capabilities, will continue to do the heavy lifting of aggregating data and empower publishers and brands to make better decisions impacting their most pressing revenue issues each day.

The acquisition of IFMS expands Burt Intelligence’s capabilities for its current and new customers which include granular forecasting of available advertising inventory, campaign pacing forecasts and yield optimization, and a new feature to advise publishers on correct market value pricing for advertising inventory. Read More