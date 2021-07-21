KSD Agro Launches Premium Quality Agriculture Products Online

KSD Agro’s Announcement of 15th July 2021

Punjab, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — KSD Agro is an agriculture implements manufacturing firm based in Punjab, India. KSD Agro Industries is engaged with the manufacturing and trading of high-quality agriculture equipment that includes rotary tillers, super seeders, mulchers, and more. Mr. Gurminder Singh, CEO of KSD Agro, made a big announcement regarding their new partnership terms with the Agrohub portal last Thursday.

Expanding his point, he further said, “KSD Agro would now be able to help a huge number of farmers and land-owners with their agriculture products. We are moving into a paid partnership with the Agrohub online portal. That way, we can reach a massive audience online and book more sales online.”

The above statement by the company CEO of KSD Agro would have a massive positive impact on their agriculture business. Online marketplaces are doing great when it comes to selling products online. Agrohub is a marketplace website that lists and sells agriculture machinery online. Listing KSD Agro’s products online on the Agrohub website will help them to get more visibility and leads for their firm.

Apart from that, KSD Agro also announced that they would be able to list their agriculture products with a better picture and more clarity. It will allow them to deliver complete information about their new range of rotary tillers and mulchers. On top of the above, they announced that now they will start dealing with global clients to meet the demand for farming equipment worldwide.

KSD Agro Industries also urged their clients to use their Agrohub portal for inquiries regarding their agriculture products. Along with that, KSD Agro is planning to introduce more useful farming products that will have serve as a valuable asset for agriculture.