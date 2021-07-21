Sales and Profit: A Trusted Partner of the Miller Heiman Group

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Sales and Profit is one of the leading B2B sales companies in India that helps organizations optimize their sales performance. The company offers a multitude of services to a stellar clientele across industries. Their partnership with the Miller Heiman Group has helped numerous clients stay on top of their game in an ever-changing business landscape for 6 years now. The collaboration with the global leader – Miller Heiman Group has helped the company curate innovative sales solutions and services for their clients.

Sales and Profit being one of the most reputed B2B lead generation companies in India, has helped hundreds of organizations build and implement strategies to increase their prospect conversion rates. They have also offered bespoke sales consulting services, amalgamating their expertise and technology to help clients attain effective sales solutions.

Sales and Profit has consistently been one of India’s leading B2B sales companies since 2015. The company has been providing comprehensive B2B sales services like lead generation, sales outsourcing, sales consulting, sales recruitment, and much more. With a team of dedicated B2B sales professionals, Sales and Profit help companies transform their sales machinery to churn out profitable growth through a distinct approach. In the past 6 years, the company has helped multiple organizations gain profitable sales solutions.

“Our partnership with Miller Heiman Group since 2015 has helped us amplify our services to an even wider clientele. The philosophy of partnering with global sales leaders has helped us build a team of specialists to deliver performance to our customers. Our team of focused B2B Sales professionals is committed to sharing their knowledge and expertise to benefit individuals and enterprises in building a high-performing sales engine. We follow a customer-first approach and endeavour to create solutions that are deeply rooted within industry opportunities” says Mr. Vishal Mehta, the Co-Founder of Sales and Profit.

Over the years, their exquisite sales services have helped Sales and Profit work with leaders across industries like telecom, automobile, IT, petroleum, banking, and many more. Offering excellence, precision, quality and more Sales and Profit through its zeal to deliver the best has carved its name in the industry as the ‘Finest B2B Sales Company’.

