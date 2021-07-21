CDE Asia launches its Carbon Offset Program

Kolkata, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia undertook a mass tree plantation drive, with the objective of offsetting the carbon footprints of its operations and enhancing the green cover of Kolkata. In sync with this thought, 1000 trees were planted by the group in Kolkata’s New Town at NKDA Green Verge No. 3 on July 13, 2021.

Mr. Debashis Sen, Chairman HIDCO/NDITA, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal and Mr. Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata graced the occasion amidst the presence of Mr. Manish Bhartia, MD, CDE Asia Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Debashis Sen, Chairman HIDCO/NDITA, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal said, “We believe that tree plantation is a great way forward towards sustainable living. We are happy to collaborate with CDE Asia in enhancing the green cover of Kolkata. New Town, being a platinum-rated green city, has set a target of 10,000 plantations this year, and our association with CDE Asia would go a long way in achieving this.”

Mr. Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata expressed, “I appreciate this initiative of tree plantation by CDE Asia and the efforts undertaken by them to become carbon-neutral by 2025. There is a need to increase the green cover by arresting carbon emissions which involves protecting and restoring nature on an unprecedented scale. We need to be concerned about rising earth’s temperature, leading to climate change, thus playing havoc with humanity, globally. There needs to be a change in the way we look at our planet earth.”

Mr. Manish Bhartia, Promoter & MD, CDE Asia Ltd. said “The logistics operations are majorly contributing to the carbon emissions owing to procurement and delivery of supplies to our customers. To counter this, we have undertaken carbon offset projects which will have a proven and measurable impact on communities and the environment. These projects would help to increase green cover and support renewable energy projects. Tree-plantation drive is one such step in the direction of becoming carbon neutral by 2025.”

Mass Tree Plantation at NKDA Green Verge No. 3

At CDE Asia, we understand that all the natural resources of our planet are finite and hence it is critical to deploy technology that would help to create a new world for the long-term sustainability of resources for future generations. We believe that natural resources should be replenished naturally, organically.

CDE Asia has aligned itself with Sustainable Development Goals with the following activities:

Substitute 100mn tons of River Sand annually for construction by 2030

Implement C&D Waste Management Solutions in 50 cities by 2030 which will result into:

-Reduction of 25,000 tons of CO2 emissions per annum

-Save 450,000 Gigajoules of energy per annum

-Free 1.25mn sq. mt of land from landfills/contamination per annum

Empower 1,600 children and youth every year with technical and vocational skill training for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship by 2030, through the training centers of Sand Grains Foundation

The implementation and maintenance of this and other such projects will be supervised by the dedicated team of Sand Grains Foundation, the CSR arm of CDE Asia.

