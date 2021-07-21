LeanWisdom Named In Top 10 Agile Consultants By CIOReview India

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — LeanWisdom is a well-known Agile and Scrum solution provider with a wealth of practical knowledge. With never-ending immersive workshops and training, every learning and knowledge is included. They have trained and up skilled many experts in the Agile, Scrum, and other Project Management domains within a short period of time!

Highly-skilled trainers/coaches in the appropriate domain are working with LeanWisdom, with a combined experience of more than 20 years. For the past six years, they’ve been providing Agile/SAFe training and consultancy. Their distinctive feature is that, unlike many other firms, they specialise on both Agile and SAFe training and consulting. Because of their consulting and sharing during our training, they are rated the best.

Many firms have been obliged to embrace new processes, manage change, and make choices more quickly than ever before as a result of the global pandemic scenario. To thrive in this unpredictable, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, leading firms are embracing agile. The firms place a premium on hiring experts with the skill sets required to lead the Agile transformation from the start.

Because of their continuous determination, hard work and continuous constructive training available for people in Project Management domains like Agile, Scrum, etc.; LeanWisdom has been included in the top 10 Agile Consultants of 2021 by the CIOReview India team. It’s a proud moment and a very big news for the company as CIOReview India is a prestigious Enterprise IT magazine published from Bangalore.

Agile certification helps you accelerate software delivery and improve delivery predictability. It allows you to reduce the overall cost of a project!

About the Company

Contact Details:

Course name: Leading SAFe with SAFe Agilist Certification Training

Trainer name: Jayaprakash Prabhakar, Priya M H

PH: 7899952505/9036394245

Email id: sales@leanwisdom.com, krishna@leanwisdom.com