Light Up Capstone Soccer

2021-Jul-21

St. Clairsville, OH, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — A newly formed committee in Belmont County is ramping up efforts to have lights installed at the Capstone Soccer Complex.

The committee, called Lights On Capstone, was formed this past summer by town residents who wanted to help raise the money needed for the permanent lights.

Phase two of the project, said Emily Goodman Shortall, includes permanent lighting. The foundations for the lights and poles for the lights are already installed.

St. Clairsville resident and soccer mom Emily Goodman Shortall along with a group of around 10 others, are leading the committee and its many fundraising events.

The sponsor options are as follows

 

Naming Rights, Donor Recognition

 

Naming Rights

 

Name a field for 10 years – $25,000

Name on a light pole – $1000

 

Donor Recognition

 

A plaque in the Pavilion with names for various giving levels

 

Diamond ($10,000 and above)

 

Platinum- $5000 – $9999

 

Gold $1000 – $4999

 

Silver-  $ 500 – $999

 

Bronze  $ 100 – $499

 

For more information contact Emily Goodman Shortall shortallemily@gmail.com or visit our website at www.lightupcapstone.com

