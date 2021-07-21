Light Up Capstone Soccer

St. Clairsville, OH, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — A newly formed committee in Belmont County is ramping up efforts to have lights installed at the Capstone Soccer Complex.

The committee, called Lights On Capstone, was formed this past summer by town residents who wanted to help raise the money needed for the permanent lights.

Phase two of the project, said Emily Goodman Shortall, includes permanent lighting. The foundations for the lights and poles for the lights are already installed.

St. Clairsville resident and soccer mom Emily Goodman Shortall along with a group of around 10 others, are leading the committee and its many fundraising events.

The sponsor options are as follows

Naming Rights, Donor Recognition

Naming Rights

Name a field for 10 years – $25,000

Name on a light pole – $1000

Donor Recognition

A plaque in the Pavilion with names for various giving levels

Diamond ($10,000 and above)

Platinum- $5000 – $9999

Gold $1000 – $4999

Silver- $ 500 – $999

Bronze $ 100 – $499

For more information contact Emily Goodman Shortall shortallemily@gmail.com or visit our website at www.lightupcapstone.com