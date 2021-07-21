Acronis wins Most Innovative Solution award at ASCII Success Summit

Woburn, United States of America, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — We’re thrilled to announce that Acronis has been awarded Most Innovative Solution at the first live ASCII Summit of 2021.

Each year, the ASCII Group – the oldest and largest independent IT community in the world – hits the road to host business-building events in 9+ cities across the USA, where ASCII members gather to network, share best practices, and meet the vendors in our ecosystem. Collectively, these events are referred to as the ASCII SMB IT Success Summits. Acronis is proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of the ASCII Summits as we continue to engage with and support MSPs.

Acronis at the ASCII Summits

At last week’s Summit, our Chief Channel Evangelist Amy Luby gave a mainstage presentation entitled “Traditional MSP tools are not designed for today’s cyberthreats.” She spoke about the challenges that modern MSPs face in delivering effective cybersecurity against a rapidly-evolving onslaught of industrialized malware, phishing, and other attacks – not to mention all of the new capabilities that service providers have had to enable in order to support remote work.

“As a former MSP, I know how important camaraderie is for everyone in the channel family,” said Amy. “The past year has put a tremendous strain on MSPs, not only because of the herculean tasks they had to do to keep their clients online and productive, but because they were not able to meet and collaborate with their peers as often as they’d like. As things start to get back to normal, Acronis wants to help get everyone together – to protect clients and reinvigorate that sense of community.”

Amy was joined by Acronis Senior Solutions Engineer James Abercrombie for a demonstration of how Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud – our award-winning cyber protection solution for service providers – enables MSPs to deliver comprehensive data backup, cybersecurity, and endpoint protection management across entire workloads.

Final thought

This award acknowledges the significant evolution that Acronis has made from backup vendor to cyber protection partner of the global MSP channel community. Acronis saw early on that protecting data cannot be just about backup – which is no longer adequate protection against the reality of modern cyberthreats. That’s why we set out to develop the only platform that delivers data backup, cybersecurity, and endpoint protection management all through a single agent.

Today, Acronis’ partners are using solutions like Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to cut costs and administrative overhead, and to deliver better protection to their clients. By leveraging machine intelligence, Acronis helps our partners take a proactive stance against cybercrime – preventing breaches before they happen, and providing tools for rapid mitigation should the need arise.

Find more about Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/products/cloud/cyber-protect/ .