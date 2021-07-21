One-stop platform of SMT machines and SMT spare parts

Posted on 2021-07-21 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Shenzhen, China, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Huasheng Intelligent Technologies Co., Ltd. , which is located in Shenzhen China, specializes in SMT assembly line machine service market for 10 years. We obtained invest from three SMT industry ranking companies who agent Panasonic FUJI JUKI YAMAHA equipment so that we are able to supply more competitive SMT assembly line machine and spare parts wholesale, from loader, conveyor, screen printer, AOI/SPI to reflow oven, including pick and place machine and SMT component.

Moreover we set up maintenance department to start service of chip level maintenance and renovation , which ensures that we supply SMT original new parts and used equipment rapidly, abundantly and with quality assurance.

https://www.huasheng-smt.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution