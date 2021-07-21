EmpMonitor Shares A Quick Guide For Companies to Identify, Manage And Prevent Insider Threats In The Privacy-First World

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Data breaches are at an all-time high, and all the evidence indicates that when any breach happens, data exposure is enhanced. In order to safeguard themselves, companies are turning to technologies or services like those provided by EmpMonitor, the leading global provider of employee tracking, user behavior analytics, insider threat detection, and end-to-end data loss prevention (DLP) solutions.

However, there is a valid risk that implementing these security and surveillance software can jeopardize employee and consumer privacy a lot. Companies from all over the world are being compelled to examine their data governance and privacy policies, especially with the advent of various comparable rules at various stages of processing.

Now to help the companies get set with their most vital data privacy policy while staying all ahead of the threat, EmpMonitor- leading as the boss in the market, came up with an extensive guide having the exact solution for every query.

“We have discussed with hundreds of customers about the core concerns (data privacy policy). And being experts in the nuances of balancing data security with data privacy, we have come up with the exact answer that might satisfy every user. The vital segment to deal with when trying to prevent data loss is to control or limit access to it. Though, ignoring data protection can cause extensive loss that might be unable to recover. So, make sure to prioritize DLP protocol.” said the Head at EmpMonitor.

The Privacy-friendly Platform Keeps Getting Better

EmpMonitor’s tracking and DLP feature was built with privacy in mind from the start. Fully configurable tracking and recording, dynamic blackout, protection of personally identifiable information, discovery, and much more are included. EmpMonitor has managed to be the best data loss prevention software in the market.

By constantly introducing the newest features that secure data while protecting privacy, EmpMonitor is committed to helping companies protect crucially organizational data while ensuring conformance with the revolving privacy regulations.

About EmpMonitor

Established in 2014, EmpMonitor is an early entrant in the game of employee tracking and became the most known name in the employee tracking list. Users can get straight insight into user-behavior analytics, data loss prevention, and threat detection for the unharmed workplace environment. To know more about the software, visit: https://empmonitor.com/