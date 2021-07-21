Counter to haters of Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Counter to haters

Nowhera Shaik this is an open letter to you. I know that the face of an intrepid woman; who is not afraid to face any challenges fears you a lot. I also know that you cannot accept reality very easily but; whether you believe it or not she is not guilty! Why would she be? Nowhera Shaik has not scammed her investors! Had she done that she could have easily fled away to some country only to not return any soon? She was doing so great in her business life but she risked everything for the sake of what? Because she felt the urge to be represented! She wanted a good representation for women! She wanted to provide them with a shade so that they can protest against their exploitation collectively! But instead failed to feel the web of political vendetta knitted with her at the center.

She had enough of the obscene rumor’s spread against her. The direct personal attacks on her and the character have left an untraceable; imprint on her mind but she did not give up! She still has the spirit of the young girl; she was a few years back, the girl who never thought selfishly. Starting from her initial days; till today she has donated considerably for the development of the underprivileged girls from rural India.

Where was her fault? Was it to consider building a greater platform for the representation of women? Was she wrong to build hospitals, banks, schools and universities to uplift the conditions of the underprivileged? Perhaps it was her fault that she was doing so well at her business even after doing so many things for the poor and the people in need! Or maybe she dreamt too much for the upliftment of the conditions of the women and young girls whose voice needs to be heard!

Overall she may have had her share of mistakes in trusting people and getting deceived by them but she did not scam anyone!