Sign of business growth and prosperity

Chandigarh has been rated as the “Wealthiest Town” of India. The RBI ranked Chandigarh as the twelfth largest deposit centre and tenth largest credit centre nationwide as of June 2012. Chandigarh IT Park (also known as Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park) is the city’s attempt to break into the information technology world. Chandigarh’s infrastructure, proximity to Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and the IT talent pool attracts IT businesses looking for office space in the area.

World Trade Center Chandigarh | WTC Chandigarh