Chandigarh, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — World trade center is sign of business growth and prosperity for more than 40 years, World Trade Center Association is a powerful framework of business that runs through 330 cities and 100 countries. Established in 1970s, today it is the largest network of office complexes and intellectual capital enabling trade and commerce, connecting virtually every business and trading hub across the globe  
WHY CHANDIGARH
Chandigarh has been rated as the “Wealthiest Town” of India. The RBI ranked Chandigarh as the twelfth largest deposit centre and tenth largest credit centre nationwide as of June 2012. Chandigarh IT Park (also known as Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park) is the city’s attempt to break into the information technology world. Chandigarh’s infrastructure, proximity to Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and the IT talent pool attracts IT businesses looking for office space in the area.
