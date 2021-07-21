Ace Infoway Releases eBook: “The Future of eCommerce & Trends in 2021”

California, USA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — We are pleased to announce that Ace Infoway has launched the eBook titled “The Future of eCommerce & Trends in 2021”. In this eBook, the author provides readers with some of the most influential eCommerce trends currently gaining popularity on the market as well as insights into what to expect for the year 2021.

Perhaps more than any other time in history, the COVID pandemic is reshaping eCommerce in 2020. Customers have increasingly turned to buy goods online instead of in brick-and-mortar stores. Hence businesses have been fast-tracking their eCommerce business to online platforms, creating their own eCommerce stores in order to keep up with demand and stay relevant.

GoDaddy reported that within three months of the COVID-19 outburst i.e. from February 2020 to April 2020, they observed a 48% increase in new paying subscribers- indicating the pace of digital transformation.

However, the cash won’t just flow in by creating a website, especially when customers have a wide range of options to choose from. To attract customers to your business and get noticed by them, you need to stay on top of emerging e-commerce trends; the eBook will help you with that.

What’s included in our eBook?

The eBook provides an in-depth analysis of the state of the eCommerce market as it is today, along with a detailed prognosis suggesting areas for growth in three critical segments- Customer, Industry, and Technology. The trends included in each segment are based on the perspectives of shoppers, marketers, retailers, and partners. Let’s dive in-

Customer Driven Trends

Omnichannel experience, Social Commerce, Order Fulfillment

Industry Driven Trends

B2C to B2B transformation, Emergence of the marketplaces.

Technology Driven Trends

Augmented Reality, AI/ML, Voice search, Chatbots.

The ebook creates a foundational base for the businesses that are striving to enhance their eCommerce business and boost profit. It provides you with actionable strategies, valuable recommendations as well as effective eCommerce tips and tricks, that can benefit you and your brand in the following ways:

Update you about the latest eCommerce opportunities.

Help you to step ahead of your competition.

Help you avoid the crisis.

Help you improve your customer base as well as conversion

Help you stay relevant in the future.

Update you about the changing customer behavior.

Help you formulate effective strategies.

Help you boost profit.

Deploy the latest technologies to serve customers better and diversify and grow your business.

Note: All trends in the eBook are born of data and have been included because of their proven efficiency. Many top-performing companies have already employed them in their business and reaping positive results.

About AceInfoway

Empowered by 20 years of excellence, Ace Infoway is a passionate “go-to” Technology Partner for web/software agencies, and web-enabled businesses in various industry verticals, across the globe. Their vision is to help clients achieve their tech vision and exceed their expectations. Ace is Top Mobile Application Development Company that offers Product Engineering, Web/Mobile App Development, Machine Learning, and MarTech Adaptation to small and large enterprises, digital agencies, and startups.

Ace Infoway is proud to be an extended partner and offshore development center for over 50+ channel partners for diverse business models. Ace’s value proposition lies in its diverse domain expertise, minimum learning curve period, and efficient turn-around time.

Ace Infoway

Cell: 323-455-4591

Email: social@aceinfoway.com

Website: https://www.aceinfoway.com/

Source:

https://www.prlog.org/12877530-ace-infoway-releases-ebook-the-future-of-ecommerce-trends-in-2021.html

https://www.aceinfoway.com/ebook/future-of-ecommerce-and-trends