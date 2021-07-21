Shenzhen Green Tech Lighting Co.,Ltd, LED Street Lamp, All in One Solar Street Light,

Shenzhen, China, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Shenzhen Green Tech Lighting Co., Ltd was founded in 2008, certified with ISO9001:2008 management system. We are professional Outdoor lighting manufacturer in the LED semiconductive lighting industry who has been all the time devoted to the research, development, manufacturing, selling and design of LED Street Lamp, All in One Solar Street Light, High Mast Light, LED Flood Light, and other LED lighting. Through hard working and continuous innovation, we have earned good reputation as one of the larger suppliers in China.

We have an excellent and professional teamwork, modern production lines, advanced crafts & equipments, and introduced ISO9001:2008 quality managing system, which provided enough guarantee on resource and quality for the rapid growing and strengthening. Now our products are well sold in Europe, America and Asia market with more extensive popularity in international market. Taking “High Quality”, “Lowest Cost “, “Fast Turnover “, “High Efficiency”, “Satisfy Customers “as goal your joining and cooperation is welcome!