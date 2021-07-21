Talk With Tara Lynn is in The Midst of A Super Successful First Season

New Orleans, LA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Talk With Tara Lynn Show was birthed out of hard work and pure intentions. As a young and ambitious African-American host, Tara Lynn strives to stay positive, while setting her brand apart from other platforms. Tara Lynn developed and began executing her plan for success that has, thus far, brought countless opportunities into her path – so many quality connections that she can honestly say the journey has been even greater than what she envisioned. She was recently interviewed by Jason Lee, purveyor of Hollywood Unlocked and Gag Nation.

Talk with Tara Lynn is a Nelson Empire/TMG Production. Executive Producer is Isaac Nelson. Producer/Director is BoDee. Stylist/ MUA is Cellisa Elzy. Season 1 so far has included the following:

Episode 1 – featuring special guest host P Town Moe, music performance by BoDee, and exclusive interview with Styles P.

Episode 2 – featuring special guest host Tammy Bradley, music performance by Tink, and exclusive interview with Ace B

Episode 3 – featuring special guest host Quincy “Vitamin Q” Williams, music performance by Queen Kayy, and exclusive interview with LLHATL star Karlie Redd

Talk With Tara Lynn will be back in action on July 18th with more celebrity interviews.

Follow Talk With Tara Lynn on Instagram – @talk_with_taralynn. Interviews/Media Inquiries: Hurricane Arlene of MIKODreamz PR (mikodreamzpr@gmail.com). Management: Isaac Nelson of The Nelson Empire: thenelsonempire@gmail.com.