Donating 100 Computers to Talented Students in India

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — India has immense talent pool. In order to realize one’s full potential, all students must have equal access to resources. But, many talented students, who are poor, and not able to afford a computer, lose on Technological advancements opportunities. This is very important for talented students.

Ray Business Technologies, as part of its continuous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, commits to support underprivileged students by distributing 100 free Desktop computers for studies. It is our small gesture to support the future generations.

You can be part of this noble cause by referring talented students you know, who really deserve this.

Please note:

• Please share the students name, address, contact details of Talented students via DM or WhatsApp on +91 9206778866

• You can nominate any Talented student in India even if you are not in India currently.

• Student MUST be studying in Grade 7th to Graduation 2nd Year

• Location can be anywhere in India.