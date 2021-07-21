Network Cabling Services (NCS) Utilizing Network Technologies as a Wellness Tool

Houston, TX, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Hospitals are 24/7 environments requiring innovative network infrastructure, audiovisual, and smart building technologies. This makes it vital to select an IT network infrastructure designed to not only meet the demands of today but also capable of supporting future healthcare applications.

The environment for hospitals and healthcare facilities is a daunting one due to the numerous challenges related to the management of patient records and diagnostics data. Once data is created it must be transmitted, verified, managed, and properly stored in a secure manner. This requires not only an effective network backbone with the bandwidth and hardware to support these challenges but a thorough knowledge of the healthcare environment.

The Hospital Of The Future: Read the full case study

SOLUTIONS FOR HEALTHCARE CLIENTS:

Wireless & Wi-Fi: The cost-effective, secure solutions provide superior performance and uninterrupted coverage for tablets and mobile phones throughout.

Streaming Capabilities: Allow for stable, high bandwidth events such as telemedicine appointments, and high definition medical-grade monitors in operating rooms.

Sound Masking: Sound masking helps to increase patient privacy, rest,, and relaxation. Studies have shown sound masking dramatically increases patient satisfaction resulting in boosted HCAHPS scores.

Communication Systems: Allow for mass notification systems, paging, nurse call, and intercom systems, all with sound masking capabilities.

Access Control: Get locks, entry devices, and door alarms to assist in protection against external threats and compliance with regulations for today’s needs.

Video Surveillance & Cc tv: Add an extra layer of security to your healthcare facility by deterring theft or violent behavior while meeting the demands for patient privacy

