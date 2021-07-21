Network Cabling Services (NCS) Utilizing Network Technologies as a Wellness Tool

Posted on 2021-07-21 by in Sports // 0 Comments

NCS

Houston, TX, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Hospitals are 24/7 environments requiring innovative network  infrastructure, audiovisual, and smart building technologies. This makes it vital to select an IT network infrastructure designed to not only meet the demands of today but also capable of supporting future healthcare applications.

The environment for hospitals and healthcare facilities is a daunting one due to the numerous challenges related to the management of patient records and diagnostics data. Once data is created it must be transmitted, verified, managed, and properly stored in a secure manner. This requires not only an effective network backbone with the bandwidth and hardware to support these challenges but a thorough knowledge of the healthcare environment.

The Hospital Of The Future: Read the full case study

SOLUTIONS FOR HEALTHCARE CLIENTS:

Wireless & Wi-Fi: The cost-effective, secure solutions provide superior performance and uninterrupted coverage for tablets and mobile phones throughout.

Streaming Capabilities: Allow for stable, high bandwidth events such as telemedicine appointments, and high definition medical-grade monitors in operating rooms.

Sound Masking: Sound masking helps to increase patient privacy, rest,, and relaxation. Studies have shown sound masking dramatically increases patient satisfaction resulting in boosted HCAHPS scores.

Communication Systems: Allow for mass notification systems, paging, nurse call, and intercom systems, all with sound masking capabilities.

Access Control: Get locks, entry devices, and door alarms to assist in protection against external threats and compliance with regulations for today’s needs.

Video Surveillance & Cc tv: Add an extra layer of security to your healthcare facility by deterring theft or violent behavior while meeting the demands for patient privacy

About Network Cabling Services:

For over 40 years, Network Cabling Services (NCS) has been providing quality products and installation of reliable communication infrastructure solutions for today’s ever-changing networking environment. NCS sets the industry standards for seamless local, regional, and national products, services, and safety. We work with some of the most prestigious universities, hospitals, and industrial leaders to install custom mobility, audiovisual, security, networking, and other smart building capabilities to drive forward their technology initiatives. NCS is certified and trained in over 100 different manufacturing lines.

 

Reference: https://www.networkcablingservices.com/utilizing-network-technologies-as-a-wellness-tool/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution