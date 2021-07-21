Partner Caitlin Szematowicz Sworn in as Co-President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court

ST. PETERSBURG, USA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., one of Tampa Bay’s oldest and most prestigious firms, announces the exciting news that Partner, Caitlin Szematowicz, was recently sworn in as Co-President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court. The Barney Masterson American Inn of Court serves Florida’s Sixth Judicial Circuit, the Second District Court of Appeals, and the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division. The Barney Masterson American Inn of Court generally has between sixty-five and seventy-five active members, divided into three classifications. Masters include lawyers with fifteen or more years of experience and judges of various courts. Barristers include lawyers with more than four but less than fourteen years of experience. Associates include lawyers with less than four years of experience. Each member is selected for a one-year term. Members are selected each year through the application process by the Executive Committee.

Caitlin previously served as President of the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation and President of the Pinellas County Trial Lawyers Association. Her role as President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court marks her third presidency of a local Pinellas County voluntary bar organization. She is excited to serve as co-president of the Inn, where her previous positions include Membership Coordinator, Secretary, and Executive Director.

Caitlin Szematowicz is a Partner and Shareholder with the law firm of Battaglia Ross Dicus & McQuaid, PA. She practices in the areas of Civil and Commercial Litigation, Appeals, and Employment Law. Caitlin joined the firm in August 2012. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. She is actively involved in the legal community, and her roles include the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation’s annual professionalism seminar committee, the Sixth Judicial Circuit’s Professionalism Committee, and chairing numerous events for the St. Petersburg Bar.

Since 1958, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. has been recognized for their skill and experience in handling complex litigation, injury cases, complicated commercial transactions, and corporate matters. While civil and commercial litigation is the firm’s largest area of practice, our work also encompasses business and personal transactions, appellate law, employment law, alternative dispute resolution, wills, trusts and probate, real property and title insurance, as well as criminal defense matters.

To learn more about Caitlin Szematowicz or the law firm of Battaglia Ross Dicus & McQuaid, the oldest law firm in Pinellas County, please visit https://www.stpetelawgroup.com/attorneys/caitlin-szematowicz/