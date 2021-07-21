DE-CIX Mumbai is now largest Internet Exchange in APAC: Peering DB

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — DE-CIX, the leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator on the Indian sub-continent, has now taken the pole position as the largest IX in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

This ranking by Peering DB is based on the number of networks (ASNs) connected at the IX. DE-CIX India currently has more than 359 networks peering at the exchange, placing it on rank one among 153 IXs tracked in 29 countries in the APAC region.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is a strategic hub interconnecting many networks and regions in Asia. The thriving city is home to 6 stock exchanges, of which the Bombay Stock Exchange has over 5000 companies listed on its bourse; the most of any city in the world.

India’s central bank and the securities regulator, as well as the largest private and public sector banks, equity and commodity exchanges, and export-import bank, are all headquartered in Mumbai.

In addition to that, Mumbai is the nation’s capital for cinema, advertising, and print media, giving credence to the fact that infrastructure and technology are far superior in Mumbai and positioning it as the leading city for geo-economics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Therefore, it is no wonder that DE-CIX Mumbai, with 359 connected networks, is the most interconnected IX in the APAC region.

Sudhir Kunder, Country Director, DE-CIX Interwire, India, said, “The first-place ranking is proof of the innovative spirit of DE-CIX India. We have demonstrated to the industry how we have significantly impacted and redefined the market: thanks to our focus on a “customer first” ideology, due to which we not only heavily invested in network resilience, but also ensured first-in-class initiatives.

“Thus, we became the market share leader with a rapidly growing customer base and the most preferred IX in Mumbai , as well as the largest in the APAC region.

“Furthermore, we are pleased to have been able to support the growth and success of our valued clients as well as partner carriers and ISPs, along with content, cloud, and other networks, through our best-in-class service. All their businesses were served seamlessly throughout the manifold surges in demand,” Kunder said.

During the global lockdown, DE-CIX Mumbai recorded peak Internet traffic of 1.5 Tbps. In response to this increased demand, DE-CIX India expanded its network to 15 points of presence (PoPs), interconnecting cloud service providers, Internet service providers, and end-user networks.

DE-CIX Mumbai also launched its DirectCLOUD service to enable customers to connect to big global cloud players like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Amazon Web Services via the DE-CIX Cloud Exchange and its award-winning Apollon platform.

PeeringDB is a freely available, user-maintained database of networks, and the go-to location for interconnection data. This database facilitates the global interconnection of networks at IXs, data centers, and other interconnection facilities. The database is a non-profit, community-driven initiative run and promoted by volunteers.