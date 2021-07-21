Lean Security Provides Free Services To Startups And Small Businesses To Uplift Small Scale Industry

Gordon, New South Wales, Australia, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Cybercrime has been growing exponentially. Hackers are finding new ways to attack online security systems to steal sensitive data and crash websites. In this era, where customers prefer to shop online from the comfort of their home, protecting online firms is very important. Moreover, while the big firms can create an effective defensive system against cyber attackers, it’s mostly the smaller firms that tend to lose out.

Lean Security is one of Australia’s top IT security companies. They provide various services, including penetration testing services, secure cloud hosting, vulnerability scanning, DDoS protection, and much more. They cater to many different markets, including gaming, e-commerce, healthcare, the Internet of Things, digital media, and financial security.

A company representative said, “Lean Security has been in the industry for a long time now. We understand the issues that companies face when establishing their online security system. We strive to provide our clients with the best possible protection at fair rates.”

After the pandemic, it has been challenging for startups and small-scale companies to maintain production levels and protect themselves from cyber-attacks. Lean Security has always been working for the betterment of the people, and that’s why they have offered free services to uplift the small-scale online industry.

A company spokesperson said, “We understand the problems that small firms have to face post-pandemic, and that is why our company has started free services for startups and small firms. We offer free vulnerability scans of external IP addresses for our small business clients. This scan can help our clients stay protected and give them insight into their security system’s vulnerabilities. We also provide free dynamic web application scanning that notifies our clients of any new weakness in their system.”

The company’s web application scanning is conducted through a cloud system, ensuring that all of their clients’ applications, even if they are more than 100, get scanned. They also provide OS hardening scans to ensure all their client’s assets are working in compliance with the industry standards.

Lean Security looks forward to serving its clients in the future and hopes to play its part in the fight against cybercrime.

About

Lean Security is an Australian-based online security firm that provides premium security services at competitive prices. They offer a wide range of services from secure cloud-managed hosting, WAF managed services, managed web application security testing, managed DDoS protection, penetration testing, and more. They have a team of certified experts who use different tools to ensure maximum security for your firm’s website or app.

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.leansecurity.com.au/

Postal Address: Lean Security, Suite 1A Level 2, 802 Pacific Highway, Gordon NSW 2072, Australia

Phone: +61 (2) 8078 6952

Mobile: +6 (14)3457 7675

Email: info@leansecurity.com.au