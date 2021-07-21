Pixeldust Interactive Announces Industry-Leading Fixed Rate Unlimited Drupal Support Plans

Austin, Texas, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Pixeldust Interactive (https://www.pixeldust.net) is an expert Drupal development agency and trusted Pantheon development partner specializing in Drupal support services, security, and auditing. In business since 1999, Pixeldust has completed over 500 projects for many fortune 500 companies. As a part of the Drupal community for 14 years, Pixeldust states that they are committed to developing under Drupal best practices, ensuring their clients have a stable, maintainable codebase. They work closely with clients to identify critical needs and provide a comprehensive plan to keep them secure and performing at the highest level.

Today, Pixeldust announced that they would be offering an unprecedented unlimited Drupal support plan for a fixed, low monthly rate. The Gold Unlimited Support plan will give their clients access to a dedicated expert who assists with bugs, modifications, and new feature development, vigilant, 24/7 monitoring of their websites, and regular updates, including urgent security patches, version updates, backups, and performance monitoring.

“When you subscribe to our Gold Support plan, you always have a trusted team on-call to squash bugs, repair technical issues, and ask for help, so your sites will run smoothly,” says CEO, C.B Mikelson. “With Unlimited Drupal plans, you can always ask support questions about how to do things on your website like, ‘how do I add a new page, how does this work, or why isn’t this working…’ We’ll happily answer any of your support questions or give you advice if you need it.”

As part of their new Gold Unlimited Drupal Support Plan, www.pixeldust.net will be offering:

– Unlimited Drupal support plans Repairs & Fixes

– Unlimited Drupal support plans Update Tasks

– FREE Set-up

– Same-Day Security Updates

– Monthly Module Updates

– Monthly Broken Link Scan

– Monthly Security Scan

– Monthly Manual Site Check

– Monthly Speed Test

– Offline Updating

– GIT Version Control

– Detailed Work Notes

– Testing After All Updates

– Security Guarantee

– Hack/Malware/Down Recovery

– Uptime Monitoring

– Daily Offsite Backups

– Free Basic Website Hosting & SSL

– Helpdesk Support

Pixeldust states on their website (https://www.pixeldust.net), “When you subscribe to our Gold Drupal Support plans, you can have a trusted team on-call to squash bugs, repair technical issues, and ask for help, so your sites will run smoothly. With Unlimited Fixes and Repairs, we’ll fix error messages, things that are broken or not working, adjust something that doesn’t look quite right, or any repair that takes 30 minutes or less. Unlimited Website Update Tasks can also include updating content, settings, modifying a view or adding a field to a content type, installing a module, moving a button, changing the color of something, or any small task that takes 30 minutes or less.”

