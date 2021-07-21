Bigga$tate’s Single “Lil Baby” Reaches Number 34 On iTunes Charts

Posted on 2021-07-21 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

Chicago Artist Goes Viral and Named One of The Top Entrepreneurs Of 2021.

Chicago, IL, USA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Jonathan Henderson known famously as Bigga$tate is reaching superstardom with his new single “Lil Baby”. The song has reached number thirty-four on the iTunes Charts and is also being used in countless TikTok videos from entertainers and athletes including Evan Mendoza and the Saint Louis Cardinals. Additionally, his colleagues such as rapper Benzino, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, put Bigga$tate in his most recent project. The press has put Bigga$tate in demand, he has been interviewed by WorldStar Hip Hop and featured on BBC Radio, ABC News, Fox News, CBS, NBC, BET, Bravo, and been played on over one thousand radio stations.

All of this attention has earned him a spot as one of the top twenty Entrepreneurs of 2021 by Dendy Media. Bigga$tate has earned over one million streams and views and he is currently considering record deals from Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music Group. He has performed sold-out international concerts in Cancún Mexico (2x) and headlined two performances at the WorldScout Music Festival with 8x Grammy winning producer Scott Storch as the keynote speaker. He has also been headlining at music festivals throughout the county including the Iowa Summer Jam with El Hitta.

At the A3C Festival (sponsored by J. Cole’s street team) he delivered an electric performance on the WorldStar Hip Hop stage that will soon be aired at the Netflix. To date, he has sold out over three hundred shows (two of them at SXSW) and shared the stage with DaBaby, Drumma Boy, Afroman, Kash Doll and Lexy Panterra. Bigga$tate is currently sponsored by over fifty different brands including the popular game Fortnite and also launched a successful clothing line in 2020.

Follow Bigga$tate on all social media platforms:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify

Press & Media Contact:
Domenick Nati, President
Nati Celebrity Services, Inc.
PR and Talent Agency
2268 Waldon St,
Redding, CA 96001
United States
P: +1 (530) 346-3342
http://DomenickNati.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution