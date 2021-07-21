Torque Sensors Manufacture with 40 years of expertise | DACELL

Cheongwon-gun, South Korea, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — DACELL Co., Ltd. is manufacturing Torque Sensors load cells and various weighing and measuring products with their own superior technologies based on 40 years of experience in the manufacturing of weighing and measuring products. Ultra Precision Load Cell Manufacturer

It is producing 20 types of reaction torque transducers and a rotary torque transducers. A torque sensor is a transducer that converts a torsional mechanical input into an electrical output signal.

A reaction torque sensor measures static torque, and rotary torque sensor measures dynamic torque. Rotary torque transducers are used in applications where the torque transducer must rotate when attached to a spinning shaft. torque sensor manufacturers

Rotary Torque sensor Model TRB Load Cell measures the torque of a continuous rotation object. The platinum-coated connector provides long-term signal stability and high accuracy. This model is most appropriate for industrial measurement. Applications include the performance testers for automotive components such as clutches, transmissions, motors, and pumps.

Rotary Torque sensor Model TRC Brushless Type Torque Transducers are designed for high RPM applications. The brushless type allows maintenance-free and maximum durability. This model can be used for various tests including an aircraft engine test which requires high RPM and high accuracy.

Rotary Torque sensor Model TRD Load Cell measures the torque of a continuous rotating object. The platinum-coated connector provides long-term signal stability and high accuracy.

This model is most appropriate for industrial measurement. Applications include the performance testers for automotive components such as clutches, transmissions, motors, and pumps.

Rotary Torque sensor Model TRA Load Cell measures the torque of a continuous rotating object. The platinum-coated connector provides long-term signal stability and high accuracy. This model is most appropriate for industrial measurement. Applications include the performance tester for automotive components such as clutches, transmissions, motors, and pumps.

Rotary Torque sensor Model TRE Slip Ring Rotating Torque Transducer has flange drives at both ends. This model is designed for the application with minimal space and high capacity requirements.

Rotary Torque sensor Model TRS Socket Wrench Torque Sensor is used for fast, accurate measurement of bolt or nut wrenching torque. This model operates in both directions so that tightening and break-away torques can be measured. It can also be used to check the calibration of mechanical torque wrenches.

Rotary Torque sensors Model TRD8 Small brush type torque sensor and high precision using strain gauge method. Test equipment such as motors, engine clutches, etc.

