World leading Permanent Ground Anchor Products l SAMWOO

Yeongdeungpo-gu, South Korea, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — SAMWOO GEOTECH Co., Ltd. is manufacturing various types of temporary and permanent ground anchor products of outstanding quality since its establishment in 1993. It has been endeavoring to be the leader of the ground anchor industry over the last 28 years. Through continuous R&D and advanced quality control, it satisfies their clients in achieving safe and economical methods.

SAMWOO is the first company to obtain ISO 9001 certification in the field of ground anchor design, production, and additional services in Korea. It will not find satisfaction in its current achievement, but endeavor to be reborn as the representative anchor company of the world. SAMWOO is currently supplying anchor technology through branches, partners, and joint-stock companies in the world such as in Southeast Asia, Europe, Middle East, and the U.S.

SAMWOO Permanent Tensile and Frictional Type Anchor

The SW-PTF conventional tension-type permanent anchors have long been used for a variety of purposes throughout the world. The rust and corrosion resistance property of this anchoring system is ideal for the permanent support of structures. The SW-PTF is used largely for permanent sheathing and shoring, tie-down anchors to resist buoyancy forces, slope stability, and landslide control as well as numerous other applications.

SW-PTF Anchor Features

Steel strand and the corrugated sheath are freely adjustable according to design load and depth of installation.

Anchors are manufactured in a semi-automated standardized facility resulting in stringent quality control and outstanding quality assurance.

Anchors are fully assembled and packaged in coils for delivery and job site convenience. The packaging is also ideal for the long-term storage of anchors.

The plastic nose cone used at the distal end of the anchor provides clearance at the end of the borehole adding additional protection and resistance to corrosion.

Both single protection and double protection can be supplied depending on the client’s request.

SW-PTF Anchor Guidelines

Avoid damaging corrugated sheath to prevent water infiltration and corrosion issues.

Care shall be taken when lowering anchor into the borehole to prevent damaging nose-cone. A Sudden impact to the bottom of the borehole can damage the cone resulting in external grouting difficulty and anchor performance issues.

Care shall be taken to prevent damaging PE sheath covering steel strand. Damage to PE sheath may result in wire corrosion resulting in permanent anchor classification issues.

When storing or moving anchors at the constructions site, it is important that the anchor bodies are not soiled with dirt or foreign debris. Anchor contamination will result in a decrease in bond, grout compressive strengths, and overall anchor performance.

Caution is required to prevent collapsing of borehole when inserting anchor. Grout voids in the borehole will result in reduced anchor capacity.

