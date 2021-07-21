World Leading company for Ultrasonic Camera | SM INSTRUMENTS

Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, South Korea, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — SM Instruments Inc. is an expert in the industry of sound and vibration measurements and instrumentation. It is a Gold Alliance Partner of the National Instruments of the US since its foundation in 2006.

The main business area of SM Instruments is developing sensors, measurements, and control instruments as well as providing engineering services, design services, and consulting services on sound and vibration applications. The main technologies of SM Instruments are visualization of sound using the sound camera, and detection of Buzz, Squeak, and Rattle using BSR Tools. And the provision of condition monitoring to wind turbine plants is also its core technology. Furthermore, SM Instruments offers a unique customizing service including test consulting, which provides perfect and customized sound and vibration test solutions.

SM Instruments Product Ultrasonic Camera

BATCAM 2.0 is the lightest and smallest ultrasonic and acoustic sound camera. This rugged, versatile tool can help quickly and easily identify a variety of undesirable industrial conditions. With pinpoint accuracy the BATCAM 2.0 enables one to instantly see audible and ultrasonic noises that are hard to detect. With 112 MEMS-based precision microphones, the BATCAM 2.0 will help clearly see what has been missing to detect from the sound of the ear to minute air and gas leakage as well as an electric arc.

Measurement of Car BSR Noise and Identification of Causes

Visualize Air and Gas Leakage, Electric Discharge

Noise Diagnosis and Evaluation in Industrial Sites

Great user convenience of BATCAM 2.0 Ultrasonic Camera

Easy to Use

Enable to Make Quick Diagnosis

Easy to Share the Result

Great visualization function of BATCAM 2.0 Ultrasonic Camera

Air and Gas leakage results in higher ultrasonic components than audible frequency. Ultrasonic components also occur when electric discharge occurs. Therefore, it is possible to measure the presence and location of air and gas leaks or electric discharge by measuring the ultrasonic components in a noisy environment.

Measure the leakage flow rate of 50 cc/min (0.0018 CFM) at a distance of 1 m

Measure the leakage flow rate of 110 cc/min (0.0039 CFM) at a distance of 10 m

If the leakage flow is greater, it can be measured from a longer distance.

Hardware Features of BATCAM 2.0 Ultrasonic Camera

112 Channel High-Performance MEMS Microphone

Measure and Analyze up to 48 kHz

Audio and HDMI Output

5-inch Touch Screen

Available for 4 Hours

Include Distance Sensor

Two Lights Adjustable

Software Features of BATCAM 2.0 Ultrasonic Camera

Visualize and Display Sound in Real-Time

Band Pass Filtering

Show Leakage Estimation Index

Image Averaging Function

Save Videos and Images

Accuracy Improvement over Distance

Sensor Self-Diagnosis Function

