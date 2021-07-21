Avicides Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2030

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Avicides is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Avicides as a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Avicides and trends accelerating Avicides sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of, identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Avicides Market Segmentation

The global Avicides market can be segmented on the basis of type, agricultural applications, target birds and global regions.

On the basis of type, the global Avicides market can be segmented as:

  • Strychnine
  • Chloralose
  • 4-Aminopyridine (Avitrol)
  • 3-Chloro-p-Toluidine (CPTH)
  • DRC-1339 (3-chloro-4-methylaniline hydrochloride, Starlicide)
  • Other chemicals toxic to birds

On the basis of agricultural application, the global avicides market can be segmented as:

  • Cereals
  • Fruits
  • Plantation crops
  • Vegetables
  • Others

On the basis of target birds, the global Avicides market can be segmented as:

  • House sparrows
  • Starlings
  • Pigeons
  • Others

Avicides Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Avicides market are xx

  • Innolytics, LLC
  • PESTOFF – AN ORILLION BRAND
  • Bramha Scientific
  • Tocris Bioscience (Supplier)
  • Cayman Chemical
  • Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited
  • Alomone Labs
  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp
  • VWR
  • National Analytical Corporation
  • Central Drug House (P) Ltd.
  • Avra Synthesis Pvt. Ltd.

 Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LatAm)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of DisplayPort Adapters, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Avicides and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Avicides sales.

