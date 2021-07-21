WebNIC Celebrates 21 Years Anniversary by Working With Partners to Empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) With Free Digitalisation Package

BUGIS, Singapore, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — WebNIC, a well-known player in the Internet industry, is celebrating its 21 years anniversary this month. It is a provider of domain name service, web security service, Microsoft 365 service, email & cloud service, trademark protection service, as well as digital brand management service. With more than two decades of experience, the company has built itself a reputation as a reliable provider in the Internet industry and contributed to the foundation which shapes today’s web business. In conjunction with its 21 years anniversary celebration, the company has launched an initiative recently to give back to the community, by means of providing a Free Digitalisation Package to SME business owners. WebNIC aims to reach out to them with the help of its 5,000 strong community of partners in the web service industry.

WebNIC started business in the year 2000. Founders, TK tan and ST Wong both shared a vision that the Internet is going to fundamentally change our way of life. Therefore, they started WebNIC and strived to become a web service provider powerhouse. They steered WebNIC in the direction which specialised in helping interested parties to start a web service business. 21 years later today, WebNIC is still staying true to its mission of accelerating the business growth of web service providers globally through high value propositions at very competitive prices.

This year marks 21 years anniversary for WebNIC. The company is celebrating by giving back to the community through launching the Free SME Digitalisation Package program. The program is WebNIC’s latest initiative to help SME business owners transform their business model to go online. WebNIC hopes that this will help them to build their online presence to overcome the economic uncertainties that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused, in order to ensure their business continuity and survival through doing business online.

The Free SME Digitalisation Package by WebNIC is inclusive of free domain, free SSL certificate, free website protection service with malware removal and daily backup, as well as hosting service and web design service as optional choices for its partners to offer to SME business owners. The company is reaching out to SME business owners through the help of its partners network and it believes that the free package will also add value to its partners by helping them to gain a competitive advantage over competitors. More details of the free package are available at https://www.webnic.cc/webnic-21st-anniversary/

About WebNIC

WebNIC is an accredited registrar for ICANN, and various countries including Asia, Europe, America, Australasia, and Africa. The company is committed to delivering quality and reliable domain wholesale service and web security service. With offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan, we serve 5,000 active resellers over 70 countries. WebNIC’s Premier Partner Program has enabled our partners to enjoy a streamlined reseller experience while accelerating business growth. To join us and become a reseller, please visit https://www.webnic.cc/ for more information and live chat with us. You may also email us at inquiry@info.webnic.cc.

