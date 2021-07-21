Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market is expected to value at USD 1.6 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing adoption of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. Rising demand for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy is attributed to growing incidences of cancer-related diseases.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and recent enhancements in the existing medical infrastructure, particularly in the North America region are expected to fuel market demand for radiation detection, monitoring and safety services in the upcoming years. Globally, the radiation detection, monitoring & safety industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Personal Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Environmental Radiation & Surface Contamination Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Detection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Gas-filled Detectors

Scintillators

Solid-state Detectors

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Full-body Protection

Face & Hand Protection

Others

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Hospitals

Non-hospitals

The key players in the radiation detection, monitoring and safety industry are Landauer Inc., Mirion Technologies, Inc., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Co., Radiation Detection Company, Inc., Canberra Industries, Inc., Arrow-Tech, Inc., Centronic Ltd., AmRay Medical Co., Atomtexs.P.e, and RAE Systems, Inc.

The radiation detection, monitoring & safety industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in healthcare sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established medicinal infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the radiation detection, monitoring & safety market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita income, growing prevalence of cancer related diseases, ever-growing population base, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

