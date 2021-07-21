Clinical Alarm Management Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the clinical alarm management market is expected to reach $1,724 million by 2023 from an estimated $457 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69939577

Based on component, the global clinical alarm management market is segmented into two broad categories based on component, namely— solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of clinical alarm management solutions and indispensable and recurring nature of services.

Based on product, the global clinical alarm management market is categorized into nurse call systems, physiological monitors, EMR integration systems, bed alarms, ventilators, and others (infusion pumps and pulse oximeters). The EMR integration systems segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of EHRs and other interoperability solutions in healthcare organizations, growing regulatory requirements & healthcare reforms, shift of point-of-care diagnostics from hospitals to home care settings, and the need for integrated healthcare systems to improve the quality and outcome of healthcare systems.

The major players in the clinical alarm management market include Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Vocera Communications (US), Mobile Heartbeat (US), GE Healthcare (US), Ascom Holdings (Switzerland), Spok, Inc. (US), Bernoulli Enterprise (US), Connexall (Canada), Capsule Technologie (US), and Masimo Corporation (US).

Recent Developments –

• In October 2017, GE Healthcare (US) entered into partnership with Ascom (Switzerland) to enable the addition of alarm management solution called Digistat Patient Watch to GE Healthcare’s portfolio of solutions for the intensive care.

• In August 2017, Ascom (Switzerland) partnered with Dräger (Germany) to deliver clinical alarm management solutions to healthcare providers.

• In October 2016, Vocera Communications (US) acquired Extension Healthcare (US). This was expected to enable Vocera add Extension Healthcare’s complementary software to Vocera’s Communication Platform and expand customer relationships and grow software revenue faster by providing highly relevant cross-selling opportunities.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69939577

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the clinical alarm software market in 2018. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing cases of alarm fatigue and initiatives by government bodies to curtail the effects of alarm fatigue and the increasing need for integrated healthcare IT systems to ensure reliability, efficient maintenance of data, data integrity, and timely availability of patient data to authorized healthcare professionals.

Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global clinical alarm management market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

> The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

> The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

> All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com